Expectations of New Ups for Ethereum’s Biggest Rival

Ethereum firmly retains its role as the main alternative to Bitcoin even though the tale of its imminent dethronement by some other cryptocurrency has been around for a long time. The suitors are more and more numerous and the competition is strong, but no crypto has so far managed to dethrone the king of altcoins. However, we must point out that, among the main players in the market, Cardano (ADA) is making progress a little at a time, also thanks to the current controversies about excessive GAS costs for Ethereum.

We remind you that GAS commissions are payments made by users to offset the energy needed to process and validate transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. The so-called “gas limit” indicates the maximum amount of electricity that you are willing to spend to carry out a specific transaction. A higher gas limit implies greater speed but also a more massive calculation work and therefore a greater energy requirement (and costs).

Several indicators of market strength

It is in this context that the return of interest on Cardano must be interpreted, which starting from the lows of last July 20 is in full uptrend. The rapid rise in prices and the movement substantially independent from that of other altcoins are elements that the analyzes consider indicators of the strength of the market. As for the price, ADA had just crossed the psychological goal of 1 dollar this year, but prices have already shot up to the new all-time high of $ 2.97, about three times higher than where a couple of months ago.

Many analysts and investors are of the opinion that the main driver behind this rise is the series of significant updates that have affected the entire Cardano ecosystem. Furthermore, the launch of an ERC-20 converter to bring Ethereum assets to the ADA testnet marked another very important point in favor of the credibility of this altcoin. The arrival of this tool, scheduled for the second week of September, has literally pumped the community. All of these elements are raising the usual speculation that Cardano has taken control of the Defi space, fueling Ethereum’s killer status once again for ADA.

The next stop is the $ 3

The doubt that the Cardano price is destined to explode again is fueled by the fact that, historically, ADA has always enjoyed strong returns in volumes just before, or immediately after, the adoption of some important update. To tell the truth, the euphoria seems to have eased a bit after reaching the historical peak on 23 August, an event that has affected precisely the volumes that have been fading since then. A downward trend in volumes is indicative of a lesser attraction of traders to the market, although it should be noted that altcoins paradoxically tend to quote much better when they receive less attention. We also add that the valuation of ADA against BTC is still growing, a sign that ADA is actually gaining positions one step at a time against the famous competitor.

Analyst Benjamin Cowen said ADA’s movement will largely depend on that of Bitcoin in the days to come. Assuming a steady strength of Bitcoin during the month of September, the odds of the ADA exceeding the $ 3 milestone is very high. “In the end I see a much higher $ 3 ADA trend in this market cycle,” added Cowen, “but we have to take one step at a time and $ 3 for now is the milestone.” That said, Cardano is now the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is definitely getting close to Ethereum.

