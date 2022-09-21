Expert Reveals Khloe Kardashian’s Key Trait That Makes Her An ‘Activist’ Mom And Means She Doesn’t Need A Man

INTRODUCING Reading the Stars, the new US Sun lifestyle column by The AstroTwins, Ophira and Tali Edut.

This week, the AstroTwins take a look at what Karadahsian women’s star signs say about their parenting styles — including how being a Cancer with a Gemini Moon makes Khloe Kardashian a natural mom.

Your zodiac sign — aka your sun sign — says a lot about your personality, but your moon sign matters too.

“The moon sign in your birth chart plays a huge role in a person’s mothering style,” the AstroTwins say.

“The moon, which changes zodiac signs every two and a half days, determines how nurturing and motherly you will be. »

Khloe, born June 27, 1984, is a Cancer moon with Gemini – which made the mother-of-two super motherly to True, four, and the newborn baby she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

SUPERMOM STATUS

“If any Kardashian inherited Kris Jenner’s nurturing side, it’s Khloe, whose Cancer sun sign is her mother’s moon sign,” the AstroTwins state.

“This explains their ultra-tight bond, up to

their mother-daughter mansions built right next to each other!

“Khloe’s moon is in talkative and curious Gemini, which gives her a dual nature parenting style that is both playful and strict.

“She’s True’s best friend, but also, in her words, ‘activist’ about schedules and routines.

“Khloe’s moon is in her domestic and maternal fourth house, making her even more of a natural mother. »

Stars also mean trouble.

“Saturn’s restriction in her reproductive zone (the eighth house) indicates Khloe’s long-standing difficulty conceiving and her ordeal around the surrogacy of her second child, who was born amid her heartbreaking breakup with her husband. ex Tristan Thompson,” the Edut sisters say.

“Fortunately, Khloe’s multi-faceted moon sign will help her play the roles of mom and dad to her little ones if needed. »

