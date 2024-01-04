Explore an ancient river on Mars with the Perseverance rover.
After 1,000 days of exploration of Mars, NASA’s Perseverance rover is studying rocks that represent several eras in Mars’ history. a billion-year-old river delta.
Scientists are exploring this region of Mars, known as Jezero Crater. to see if they can find evidence of ancient life recorded in the rocks.
NASA is offering a tour of a detailed panorama of the rover’s November 2023 location captured by Mastcam-Z.
Consists of 993 individual images and 2.38 billion pixels. this mosaic is 360 degrees looking out in all directions from what the rover’s science team calls “Airy Hill.”
Parts of the rover itself are visible in the scene and appear more distorted at the edges as a result of image processing.
Color enhancement applied to an image increases contrast and highlights color differences. By approximating what the scene would look like under Earth-like lighting conditions, this adjustment allows mission scientists to use their everyday experience to interpret the landscape. The appearance of Mars would be darker and redder, NASA reports this.