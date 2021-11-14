F1 LIVE GP Brazil: follow live news, comments and results

Click here to update the live broadcast

Round 24: Verstappen and Hamilton run at the same pace: times equal to the thousandth!

Round 22: In Mercedes they are asking Bottas to pass Perez to have one more card to play against Verstappen when going to the pits.

Round 21: Verstappen has a 3.6 “advantage over Hamilton. The Ferraris turn in fifth and sixth position, but do not have the pace of the leaders.

Round 19: Hamilton executes the maneuver again, but this time he completes the maneuver without suffering Perez’s counter-move. He is second and can hunt for Max.

Round 18: Show between Hamilton and Perez. The World Champion attacks on the outside after Turn 1, but Perez responded beautifully between Turns 2 and 3.

Round 17: Team Radio Perez: “Tell Max to give me the DRS. “ Not a stupid call, he needs it to defend himself on Hamilton.

The top 10:

1: VER

2: FOR

3: HAM

4: BOT

5: LEC

6: You know

7: VET

8: GAS

9: RIC

10: OCO

Round 15: The race resumes.

Round 13: Hamilton is in Perez’s exhaust and is waiting for the “go” to attack.

Round 12: In the chaos of the restart, Mick Schumacher collided with Raikkonen and lost the front wing. Debris on the track and VSC race.

Round 11: The contact between Tsunoda and Stroll ended under investigation.

Round 10: Verstappen’s perfect restart, the RBs maintain their positions on the Mercedes. Aggressive Leclerc, but Bottas defended himself well.

Round 9: The SC is part of this round.

Round 8: Russell switched to hard rubber.

Meanwhile, Wolff throws the bomb before the race: “There are some irregular machines …”.

Lap 7: SC on the track! There is debris on the track, left by a very hard contact between Tsunoda and Stroll between Turn 1 and Turn 2.

Round 6: it’s Hammer Time: Hamilton’s fast lap catching up on Perez.

Round 5: Hamilton flies, he is already third.

Round 2: A good start also for Leclerc, fourth, who passed Sainz now fifth.

Round 1: Monster start of the Red Bulls. Verstappen and Perez ate Bottas.

PARTIES

Hamilton, however, can take advantage of the fresh engine to put his signature on a second comeback, after Saturday’s, a legendary one.

But now all connected with Brazil, there is a race to follow. Verstappen needs to go on the attack, with Hamilton tenth he cannot be satisfied with administering a second place if he wants the world championship.

Before entering the race climate, we too dedicate a dutiful tribute to a law: thanks for everything, Valentino Rossi! And don’t miss to read all about this historic day on the pages of Motosprint.

Good evening friends of Autosprit and well met to experience the GP together from the Interlagos track

