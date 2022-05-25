Face these rainy afternoons with a delicious cajeta atole

The mexican drinks It is a universe almost as large as that of Mexican gastronomy. Believe it or not, there is a wide variety that we definitely have or should try, to pamper our palate with different sensations. This is achieved if you have openness, curiosity and above all elements nearby to satisfy your cravings. Especially now with this climate change, where one day we feel like a snow and the other one coffee due to drastic changes in temperature.

There are drinks for every occasion: From heateven the coldest moments and rainy. For the first case, we can rely on margaritas, micheladas or even pigeons, cocktails that are fresh by nature, but when it’s cold, it’s always a good idea to drink a coffee pot, a chocolate or an atolito to drink it with churros, buñuelos or anything else. Today, after days without air and without rain, a storm finally fell.

Related news

In days of stormthere is no way to take refuge in a pot of atole, the drink that our grandmother accustomed us to drink since we were little, because it was cold and there was no better way to suffer than to have a cup with atole in our hands. For this reason, today when it rains we decided to remember those moments and share with you nothing more and nothing less than a delicious recipe for you to prepare a cajeta atole at home.

What is atole?

The word atole comes from Nahuatl atolli, which means ‘watery’, from atl agua and tol, a pejorative diminutive. Originally it was prepared with water, but after the arrival of the Spanish, it began to be made with milk as well. In our recipe today, we will use the dairy product to make it, but we are sure that you will still love it, because its taste is truly unique. It is characterized by being thick.

Related news

Traditionally it was only made from corn dough, but today it can be prepared with corn flour or with formulas based on corn grits, wheat or rice. It used to be sweetened with piloncillo, sugar or honey and there are a lot of flavors. The most popular are: strawberry, vanilla, chocolate, guava, pineapple, blackberry, cheese, cinnamon and walnut. However, today there are plenty of options to drink this typical Mexican drink.

The atole has changed a bit over the years and there are now exotic flavorslike that of chocolates, eggnog, pinion, peanut and even cajeta. this last one is sweet traditional mexican which is made mainly with goat milk with sugaressence of vanilla, cinnamon Y baking soda. The result is a kind of brown jelly that can be spread on bread, but in this case it serves to flavor our atole, so let’s get to work, if you already wanted everything!

Ingredients

1 liter of cow’s milk

1/2 cups of water

1/4 cups cornstarch

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup of cajeta

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

How do you prepare?