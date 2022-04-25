Fake Drake and Lil Durk Lookalike join forces for TikTok Duet

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Drake and Lil Durk have been a formidable duo in recent years — and it looks like a budding partnership is brewing between their viral lookalikes, too.

Over the weekend, footage of “Fake Drake” and “Perkio” streaking around the Internet in a link that has been dubbed “Attack of the Clones.”

The duo filmed two TikTok videos together showing them ‘performing’ God and Smurk’s 6 hit collabs ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ and ‘In the Bible’ while displayed outside a house in Miami .

Another video uploaded to Instagram shows the pair performing a skit in which the Drake lookalike excitedly tells a friend about a “crazy hit” he just released, only to be upstaged by the Lil Durk lookalike. “It was an OVO thing, but it’s OTF now,” the friend jokes.

Fake Drake and Perkio were also seen together at a club, with the former sporting an all-white outfit with an OVO jacket and the latter sporting a red 7220 cap that barely concealed his Durk-style blonde dreads.

Fake Drake (whose real name is Izzy) rose to prominence last October after fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez posted about him on his Instagram story. “Wayne and Drake in the same place!” Lanez joked while filming Lil Wayne and the 6 Gods lookalike at a Miami nightclub. “What a night LOL.”

Fake Drake sightings have quickly become common at Miami clubs, with the impersonator – who has a certified lover boy-shaved heart style in her hair – even “performing” Drizzy’s songs in front of nightclub crowds. During an interview with no rider Last November, Izzy claimed he’d come all the way on the real Drake’s radar.

“[Un des amis de Drake] got in touch with Drake and Drake was just like, ‘I don’t mind, it doesn’t affect me. Let the guy take his bag. It doesn’t affect me. If you think it will go wrong if you post it on your [Instagram Stories] and everything, keep the peace,” he said. “He really didn’t care, you know? That was all. »

‘Fake Drake’ Caught Partying in Miami Looks More Like Drake Than Drake

January 3, 2022

Perkio, meanwhile, was catapulted to viral fame earlier this month after Lil Durk posted a TikTok video of his lookalike and a friend mimicking “Difference Is” to his 13 million Instagram followers. The lookalike also appeared in a YouTube prank in which he tricked shoppers at a mall in Broward County, Florida into thinking he was the real Lil Durk.

A few days later, Durk cast his dreadlocked twin in his “Blocklist” music video before taking him on stage during his recent stop on the 7220 Tour in Miami.

