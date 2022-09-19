Families from the Viví neighborhood in Utuado are isolated after a bridge collapse

Arecibo.- A cement bridge fell off yesterday on PR-111, in the Las Cuevas sector, Viví neighborhood of Utuadowhat caused 30 families to be isolated and in need of being rescued by emergency management personnel, reported personnel from that municipality.

“In a matter of an hour, we had to rescue many people. Right now, the emergency management personnel left for the Viví neighborhood with some ropes and equipment.”told the press officer of the Municipality of Utuado, Jorge Salcedo, when notifying the complaint, received at 5:20 pm, about the possible collapse of that bridge, the second in that mountainous town as a result of the floods caused by the hurricane. Fiona.

Images captured by cell phones showed how, shortly before, the Rio Grande de Arecibo, completely out of its bed, dragged another metal bridge in the Salto Arriba neighborhood of Utuado. This road infrastructure It had been built, in 2018, as an emergency response after the damage caused by Hurricane Maríain September 2017. As reported by the government at the time, it cost $786,171.

The structure connects highways PR-603, PR-123 and PR-10 and is one of the accesses to the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Utuado campus. However, both the UPR student population and the residents of the Guaonico neighborhood have other access routes, Salcedo reported, unlike what happens in the Viví neighborhood.

At the time of publishing this story, the brigades were still clearing the vegetation on the roads and had not been able to reach the families in the Las Cuevas sector, due to the overflow of the Viví River. “We have not been able to validate if it came off completely or in part, because the river is covering it. There is a part that came off, but we have to wait for the water level to drop “Salcedo explained.

In the Bernardo González, Luis Muñoz Rivera and Marta Lafontaine schools, the municipal and state governments received a total of 36 refugees. In addition to that, they evicted approximately 30 families who preferred to be relocated to the house of relatives, according to the municipality.

The Secretary of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP), Eileen Vélez Vega, confirmed that the bridge in Salto Arriba had been installed, in 2018, as temporary infrastructure, replacing the structure collapsed by Hurricane María. Vélez Vega maintained that this type of “modular bridge” can last up to 75 years, but it was installed as an emergency measure, while funds were authorized to rebuild a permanent structure.

“A lot of debris came from the river and that caused the bridge to collapse,” said the head of the DTOP.