Family drama from Cali that survives a fire in an accident in Miami – Cali – Colombia

In a traffic accident, in which they were about to burn to death, four members of the Mosquera Ramos family suffered injuries and were left without belongings.

A call for drama in search of the ‘American dream’ in the United States.

The journey of the Mosquera Ramos, originally from Cali, was an attempt to find better opportunities in the United States, where they traveled after much effort.

On the morning of last Wednesday, July 10, they began their journey from Miami. The idea was to get to Orlando, in the Anglo-Saxon country. It was a trip that lasted more than four hours.

They were Mabel Ramos, Andrés Mosquera and their children Sara, 19, and Daniel, 15.

Mosquera Ramos family in the United States

It was night when the vehicle apparently lost its stability after having a start. In the mishap, the car was engulfed in flames, according to the family story.

Mabel Ramos says that they were with their two children. They were moments of anguish when seeing that the flames began. The minor, who was in the last row, was trapped because two doors of the car got stuck and he was burning.

The Colombian says that she removed a chair and managed to get him out, despite suffering burns to her face, neck, abdomen and arms.

In the face of the emergency, three of the injured were taken by helicopter to health homes in the area. They ended up at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

In the mishap, the travelers lost money, documents and other belongings.

Colombians were left with virtually nothing. Now they require from clothing to food. That’s why the collection through the Gofundme application.

The idea with this campaign is to collect resources since everything they had was burned, and they must remain in the hospital and once they are discharged they will remain in physical therapy

The message on Gofundme says: “The idea with this campaign is to collect resources since everything they had was burned, and they must remain in the hospital and once they are discharged they will remain in physical therapy to recover their mobility, so they must remain there and pay for housing, food and everything you may need I appreciate the attention and collaboration you can give us Thank you”.

In another accident on a highway in the United States, Carolina Orjuela, a young woman from Restrepo (Meta), lost her life last month.

