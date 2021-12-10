famous brands, small shops and a 4-star hotel – Corriere.it are on the way

from Fabrizio Guglielmini

The area is reconfirmed as one of the main shopping assets with many investors ready to bet on it; there are about thirty new openings (out of the 250 spaces). A commercial boost that can count on tens of thousands of visitors a day

A long walk is enough to realize that investors in the Buenos Aires brand are back. Dozens of closures caused by the pandemic and by the dozens are behind us lockdown

. Commercial seasons reduced to the bone and months of stalemate to which the no vax demonstrations and the loss of foreign customers, essential for turnover, contributed. Corso Buenos Aires, a few days ago decorated with Christmas lights, reconfirms itself as one of the main assets of Milanese shopping with many brands ready to bet on it: around thirty openings in the most disparate product sectors (out of 250 shop windows overlooking the Corso) have made a change of direction after a period of repeated sales of activities. Many for rent are no longer there and between Porta Venezia and Loreto there are many works in progress for further reopening. just under a year was enough to give new life to the lowered shutters to which the exhibitors who did not make it to overcome the pandemic had to surrender. Now the course is ready for a new phase, with Christmas shopping that is gaining momentum and that gives hope for tens of thousands of potential customers every day.

Shopping, the news Among the novelties globalized brands like Nike are on the way (in the old Courts of Baires, undergoing a complete renovation) and dozens of small shops of more or less well-known brands, which have always been the lifeblood of a district that turns the page, demonstrating the renewed ability to attract capital. In the new Buenos Aires the street food sector (especially piadinerie) coexists with very recent openings such as that of second Milanese flagship store of Giochi precious, inaugurated a few days ago. A dozen stores opened in the clothing sector, from the two Fusaro shop windows (chain arriving from Naples) to the Doppelganger outlet in Lima. In the not very lively food sector, the piadinerie with three openings dominate, in addition to a historic pastry brand like Venchi, opened last May, and a hamburger shop. Among the works in progress are those of Swarovski (costume jewelery) and Lush (eco-friendly cosmetics with new spaces at number 53), while Fielmann (optics), Petit Bateau, Bleu Libellule, the ceramics of Thun and various single-brand clothing brands are already in business.

Urban planning and greenery We are a European-level retail business district – he says Gabriel Meghnagi, president of Confcommercio Milan association streets – and new store openings have largely compensated for closures. This confirms that Buenos Aires with its side streets remains an attractive place for both international brands and retail stores that have decided to invest here. Among the other recent openings, there is also a store (at the corner with via Francesco Redi) of the Portobello chain with 450 square meters on two levels. Right in front of the Roman company’s sales point, the building next to Muji remains empty, which a banking institution has not yet put back on the market. In the near future of the course, the renewal of piazzale Loreto also plays an important role with the Loreto Open Community project of the real estate company Nhood, winner last May of the international call C40 Reinventing Cities launched by the Municipality of Milan. Among the main interventions, 500 tall trees that will participate in the Forestami plan. For Meghnagi, even in a very difficult phase, the Buenos Aires district has shown its resilience capacity and now we are witnessing dozens of new openings of all types of merchandise. All the more reason we now want to maintain a close dialogue with Palazzo Marino to identify the best viability solutions on the course, protecting traders. The hotel sector also reserves a novelty with the opening of a four-star NH hotels brand with 101 rooms and suites obtained from a former residential building near piazzale Loreto with the opening scheduled for next year.

