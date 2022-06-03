Fans are wondering if Shiloh Jolie-Pitt would be suitable for DWTS after the rare video surface

Ads

Getty Images fans think Shiloh Jolie-Pitt could join DWTS.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Fans of “Dancing with the Stars” are wondering if Jolie-Pitt would be a good addition to the show after a dance video shot at the Millennium Dance Complex was shared on Reddit.

The video was uploaded to YouTube in February 2022 and shows Jolie-Pitt dancing to Rihanna’s song “Skin”. Jolie-Pitt appeared on stage with two other dancers, all wearing masks on their noses and mouths. The teenager appeared in black pants and a black hoodie and choreographed almost perfectly.

It appears Jolie-Pitt is taking dance lessons in the studio, and there are a handful of other videos on a YouTube account that may or may not belong to the 16-year-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jolie-Pitt has received tons of positive feedback on PlayLizzo dance videos – About Damn Time | Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing | Hamilton Evans Choreography # ShilohJoliePitt #Dance Music: Lizzo – About Damn Time Choreography: Hamilton Evans Location: Millennium Dance Complex Filmography: Been (Kreative Network) 2022-05-24T13: 58: 33Z

It seems that Jolie-Pitt has found her rhythm, literally, and has encouraged a love of creative movement and dance. People who have seen her videos of her on YouTube think she is incredibly talented, as evidenced by the numerous comments that have accumulated since her videos were originally posted.

On May 24, 2022, Jolie-Pitt danced to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time”, hitting all the moves.

“All 3 women rocked it! Proud of Shiloh and happy to have found something she loves and is good at, ”she reads in a comment on the YouTube video.

“Damn! You were definitely born to dance! I loved it, ”someone else said.

“Go Shiloh !!! That guy has skills… I’m proud of her, ”wrote a third viewer.

“You dance like a pro,” read a fourth comment.

Editors are curious if Jolie-Pitt would ever be asked to join DWTS PlayRihanna – Skin | Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing | Choreography by Hamilton Evans #ShilohJoliePitt #Dance Choreography: Hamilton Evans Music: Rihanna – Skin Location: Millennium Dance Complex Filmography: Medhi Gribi2022-02-16T09: 38: 09Z

After someone shared one of Jolie-Pitt’s dance videos on Reddit, a discussion arose as to whether the teen would ever consider participating in the dance competition show or not.

“I think Shiloh may be a little too young for the show at this point; yes Willow Shields was 14, but I think after her understandable reaction to being foolishly knocked out, DWTS may be reluctant to choose THAT young man for a live show, this may have been a reason Juniors was pre-recorded “, commented one person in the thread.

“I think we might see some celebrity guys, even A-list like Brad and Angelina, in the next few seasons of DWTS; I don’t even see Angelina wanting kids to do this, it seems to me she’s like Demi and doesn’t want her kids to be subjected to so much media attention during the show (Demi said her initial reaction to the fact that Rumer did DWTS was to want to say no due to the harsh criticism that Rumer, Scout and Tallulah have suffered from the media regarding their appearances), ”someone else said.

“They did the Argentine tango in the Junior edition. They might even just not assign her those dances (many couples no longer get certain dance styles by the end of the season as is). Or they could do it in a way that wasn’t that sexy. I think it might work, ”suggested another Redditor.

“The show has had young children previously. Skai Jackson was a teenager when it was on the air. Shawn Johnson was only 16 her first time on the show and Zendaya was 16. Then there’s Willow Shields who was only 14. There are probably others that I am forgetting too, ”a fourth commentator pointed out.

