Fans compare the graphics of Gotham Knights and Batman: Arkham Knight
After revealing the latest gameplay, it seems that many fans are not happy with the graphics of Gotham Knights. Fans may find it difficult to suppress their expectations regarding the Batman series, leading to criticism that may not be entirely fair. In the last gameplay, the official presentation of Nightwing and Red Hood was made, while it was shown how the movement through the open world is approached for each character.
But it was in this demonstration where the fans had their first look at the open world of Gotham City and therefore an overview of the graphics of Gotham Knights. However, with Gotham Knights being exclusive to next-gen consoles, fans are upset at the perceived graphical disparity between Gotham Knights and Batman: Arkham Knight.
Gotham Knights will not have launch cross-play
Gotham Knights Graphics
Fans like Twitter user marlisjun are sharing images in which Gotham Knights graphics compared to Batman: Arkham Knight and in which they express their discontent, or simply value the latter for how impressive it looks today. Specifically, fans are concerned that the exclusivity of Gotham Knights on next-gen consoles doesn’t benefit gamers enough in terms of graphical fidelity.
Gotham Knights will not be released on Xbox One and PS4
Compared to Batman: Arkham Knight, which was released in June 2015, the open world of Gotham Knights seems to lack the same vibrancy and color. However, keep in mind that the latter is not a finished game at this time and we will surely see an improvement in the graphics of Gotham Knights in its final release.
watched some of the gotham knights gameplay. totally unrelated, isn’t it crazy how arkham knight looks for a seven year old game? pic.twitter.com/YGaDLQ4uRx
— 𝐁𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐘 (@loverboymedia) May 10, 2022
