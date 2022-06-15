Entertainment

Fans of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn charge Lady Gaga in Joker 2: "They can't replace her"

MADRID, June 14. (CultureLeisure) –

The recent news that Lady Gaga could play Harley Quinn on the joker sequel has not gone unnoticed among the DC fandom and especially among the Margot Robbie fans. And it is that there are not a few who have raised their voices on social networks defending Robbie’s work as a sidekick to Joker and rejecting, outright, the choice of Gaga.

Robbie has played the wayward character in both installments of suicide squad and in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. And, although the Joker movie, and therefore also its sequel, they are not part of the same cinematographic universe of these tapes, and therefore they do not suppose that she loses the role, a multitude of publications on Twitter criticize the decision of the election of Gaga in the tape that will be titled Joker: Folie à Deux Y it will be a musical

margot robbie IS Harley Quinn and not Is there another who can replace her in that role?“Says one user. “Margot Robbie needs one more movie like Harley Quinn to complete the her character arc with Poison Ivy (Poison Ivy). It would be a mistake if this never happens,” complains another.

Even singer fans are not very satisfied with the choice: “Lady Gaga is super talented, but I’m sorry, trying to see her as Harley Quinn would be as hard as seeing someone other than Robert Downey Jr. playing Iron Man“says a netizen.

“I love Lady Gaga with all my heart, but I can’t, won’t and don’t want to see anyone play Harley Quinn if it’s not your own margot robbie“reads another post.

There are also other users who understand that the decision made is not so difficult to assimilate since, as with other characters such as Batman or Joker, there will be two versions of Harley Quinn living together on the big screen in completely independent films.


“Margot Robbie She will NEVER be replaced as Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga she’s just going to play her in a different universe and role” or “I love Margot Robbie with all my soul, but I don’t mind having different interpretations of Harley Quinnare some of the messages.

And not only with the election of Lady Gaga, but there are also those who doubt that the one from the musical is the best idea for Joker 2.

There are even those who fantasize about the possibility that Lady Gaga plays Poison Ivy in Joker 2 Y Margot Robbie as Harley Quinnand who has already begun to realize montages with the singer characterized with what could be his new character.

