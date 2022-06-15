Fans of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn charge Lady Gaga in Joker 2: “They can’t replace her”

MADRID, June 14. (CultureLeisure) –

The recent news that Lady Gaga could play Harley Quinn on the joker sequel has not gone unnoticed among the DC fandom and especially among the Margot Robbie fans. And it is that there are not a few who have raised their voices on social networks defending Robbie’s work as a sidekick to Joker and rejecting, outright, the choice of Gaga.

Robbie has played the wayward character in both installments of suicide squad and in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. And, although the Joker movie, and therefore also its sequel, they are not part of the same cinematographic universe of these tapes, and therefore they do not suppose that she loses the role, a multitude of publications on Twitter criticize the decision of the election of Gaga in the tape that will be titled Joker: Folie à Deux Y it will be a musical

“margot robbie IS Harley Quinn and not Is there another who can replace her in that role?“Says one user. “Margot Robbie needs one more movie like Harley Quinn to complete the her character arc with Poison Ivy (Poison Ivy). It would be a mistake if this never happens,” complains another.

Margot Robbie IS Harley Quinn and there’s no one that could ever replace her in the role pic.twitter.com/Jdf2aY5dRt — kamala khan’s lawyer (@Targ_Nation) June 13, 2022

Margot Robbie needs one more film as Harley Quinn to complete her character arc with Poison Ivy. It would be a mistake if that never happens. pic.twitter.com/gQjdxM4V3l — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) June 13, 2022

nobody can play a better harley quinn than margot robbie — nyx (@saphrei) June 14, 2022

Even singer fans are not very satisfied with the choice: “Lady Gaga is super talented, but I’m sorry, trying to see her as Harley Quinn would be as hard as seeing someone other than Robert Downey Jr. playing Iron Man“says a netizen.

“I love Lady Gaga with all my heart, but I can’t, won’t and don’t want to see anyone play Harley Quinn if it’s not your own margot robbie“reads another post.

Lady Gaga is talented af but yeah sorry trying to see her as Harley Quinn would be just as hard for me as seeing someone else be Iron Man besides RDJ Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/N1LogtnDxn — BrokeHomieJean (@JK_Graz2K) June 14, 2022

Love Gaga with all my heart but I can’t, won’t & don’t want to see anyone playing as Harley Quinn if it’s not the icon herself Margot Robbie 😒 pic.twitter.com/zLhkgvVeRa — ً (@gagasluxury) June 14, 2022

Is ‘Joker 2’ a musical? With Lady Gaga from Harley Quinn? I don’t know if it terrifies me or I like it. Not because of Gaga that I love her, but because they sing and because Harley is Margot Robbie. — Ana DMB (@Ana_dmati) June 14, 2022

There are also other users who understand that the decision made is not so difficult to assimilate since, as with other characters such as Batman or Joker, there will be two versions of Harley Quinn living together on the big screen in completely independent films.





“Margot Robbie She will NEVER be replaced as Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga she’s just going to play her in a different universe and role” or “I love Margot Robbie with all my soul, but I don’t mind having different interpretations of Harley Quinnare some of the messages.

margot robbie will NEVER be replaced as harley quinn, lady gaga is only playing as her for a different universe and a different role — Cait!! (@YoonaGasai) June 14, 2022

I love Margot Robbie with my soul but i don’t mind having different interpretations of Harley Quinn, that makes sense? — lenkia (@batcroft) June 14, 2022

Ledger was a piece of Joker. Hathaway a piece of Catwoman. Pattinson a piece of Batman. This franchise is “expert” in shutting up gloomy mouths, so a priori a Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in a supposed “Joker II” would produce a lot of expectation. #Joker2 #Joker pic.twitter.com/4CSrKiY0Vg – José Torres Criado (@torres_criado) June 14, 2022

At first glance, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn seems like a great cast to me. pic.twitter.com/livMKWaxr9 – Jose (@joseluisrubin) June 14, 2022

And not only with the election of Lady Gaga, but there are also those who doubt that the one from the musical is the best idea for Joker 2.

I love Lady Gaga and the Joker, but a musical… they would have to be iconic songs and they shouldn’t steal history, only then maybe we’ll win with this movie — Andy Snow #LOUISLATINOMIRELIGION #PROUDOFDANIELLE (@lysnowallen) June 14, 2022

I love lady gaga but if she appears in the joker 2 I only ask you not to sing I want to see a movie without any musical!!! pic.twitter.com/9DKWCP9YMZ — doncaguamon!!! (@Roachblood1) June 14, 2022

There are even those who fantasize about the possibility that Lady Gaga plays Poison Ivy in Joker 2 Y Margot Robbie as Harley Quinnand who has already begun to realize montages with the singer characterized with what could be his new character.

like Lady Gaga as Poison Ivy alongside Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, IMAGINE — 𝐦𝐲𝐥𝐤𝐲✰ (@myIkyway) June 14, 2022