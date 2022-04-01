Fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78

patrick demarcheliericonic fashion photographer, He died at the age of 78 this Thursday, March 31. This is how his family made it known in a statement through their social networks: “With great sadness we announce the death of Patrick (…) He is survived by his wife Mia, his three children Grustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren” , even though it is not known what the cause of death had been.

Born in France in 1943Demarchelier discovered his vocation and talent for photography with 17 years, when his stepfather gave him a camera. At first he dedicated himself to photographing his friends and doing small jobs at weddings and other types of events. This was also how he was learning by himself other fundamental parts of the trade such as developing photographs and even retouching. It was what was already his passion that led him to move to Paris. She was first a photography assistant, then she took snapshots at a modeling agency and later she collaborated in the media.

But the start of the career that led him to be who he is and will be for the rest of time was when he moved to new york. There she began to work for different and important newspapers such as Glamor and later for Vogue. There he worked for years hand in hand with Grace Coddingtonher great friend and Anna Wintour’s right-hand man for many years, and together they carried out different fashion editorials that elevated Demarchelier to one of the best fashion photographers.

His recognition was such that later he also became Diana Princess of Wales’s photographer, to whom he made some of his most iconic portraits. But she was not the only great woman who stood before her goal, over the years the list became endless. The most iconic models of the 90s such as Cindy Crowford, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell or Linda Evangelista; and those of later generations like Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner…

And not only models, but also celebrities like Beyoncé, Oprah, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence… There was not a single star left in the media firmament without being portrayed by the French and whose photographs, passed through the black and white that characterizes him so much, became iconic.

The accusations that darkened his career

Terry Richardson and Patrick Demarchelier in Paris during a Saint Laurent show in 2015

Instead, as also happened to Mario Testino or Therry Richardson, his prestige also temporarily visited hell. Following an investigation by the Boston Globe, it brought to light several complaints from top models pointing to Demarchelier as a stalker for engaging in abusive practices during photo shoots. The photographer himself denied the accusations, but this was not enough for the giant Condé Nast to stop working with him as it had done with other big names and, therefore, his last years of life are marked by the absence of great works. .