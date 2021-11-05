Fashion short haircuts winter 2022, the curly bob by Anne Hathaway and the pixie cut

Anne Hathaway changes her hairstyle very often and lately has made a nice one cut from hair short which also gives her a lot. The actress opted for a curly bob truly irresistible and can be considered for it winter 2021-2022. Anne appeared with this new hair on the set of her latest film “Armageddon Time”.

Short cuts trends winter 2021-2022

The length of the bob curly recently sported by Anne Hathaway comes to the chin. As for the styling, the actress has created a natural crease and this turns out to be very voluminous. Also to complete the hairstyle, Anne paired a side parting. This cut short it has a very original vintage style. (Continue after the photo)

Advice

The short cut in question is ideal for highlighting Anne Hathaway’s face and also gives her a much fresher look. A wavy texture can be created on the hair and then this can be dried with the diffuser; on this type of bob it can also be combined with a smooth or slightly disheveled fold. It should be remembered that before making the curly bob by Anne Hathaway, the features of the face and the width of the forehead should be checked. For example, if the latter is very spacious, you can create some tufts that cover the forehead. On the other hand, if the face is elongated, you have to be very careful with the management of volumes. (Continue after the photo)

The pixie cut

A cut short that never goes out of fashion is undoubtedly the famous pixie cut. The latter in the past was also sported by Winona Ryder in the film “Autumn in New York” and since then it has always been in demand by women of all ages. The hairstyle is short, versatile and obviously gives a very jaunty style. In addition, the pixie is perfect for adding an extra touch of personality and makes the features much more sophisticated and elegant.

This cut can be combined with oval faces and instead should be avoided on round or square ones. A virtue of the pixie is that it can be customized according to the style of each woman and this is really good news. The cut can be made on all types of hair, smooth, wavy or curly. On the hair you can choose many new shades such as platinum, black-blue, cristal brown, violet, cristal rose, blue or gray black.