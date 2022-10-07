Fault in Costa Sur delays 90% of energization of subscribers in the west

The loss of generation due to the exit of two units at the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla yesterday prevented LUMA Energy from reaching 90% of energization in the Mayagüez region, contrary to projections, after the passage of Hurricane Fiona, although the The consortium stressed that all its clients will have recovered the service “in the next few days.”

“We are going to continue working (to reach 90% of energization in the Mayagüez region), but if there is no generation to add clients, it may be delayed a bit”, said the director of Renewable Projects of LUMA, Daniel Hernández.

“I envision that, in the coming days, we can reach 100% of customers (at the island level)”, he added.

On Thursday, at 3:50 am, “some events” occurred that took units #5 and #6 of Costa Sur out of service just 19 minutes apart, according to the Electric Power Authority (PREPA). On Twitter, the public corporation reported that the operator “lost control” of both units, in events that are still being investigated.

Josué Colón, executive director of PREPA, detailed –in writing– that “This situation placed the generation system with a difference of over 600 megawatts in its available capacity”, activating load relays that left some 250,000 customers without electricity.

The affected subscribers recovered the service at 6:27 am, after the activation of rapid response or “black-start” units in Cambalache (Arecibo), Mayagüez, Palo Seco (Cataño), Daguao (Naguabo) and EcoEléctrica (Peñuelas). . The operation of these units is more expensive because they burn diesel, which is more expensive than bunker C.

According to Colón, unit #6 was “normalized and synchronized” to the network at 10:51 am, but unit #5 was still under inspection by PREPA technical personnel because “it appears to have damage”, specifically, in two pumps ” necessary” for the supply of water to the boiler.

Both LUMA and PREPA warned of the possibility of load relief last night, as demand could equal or exceed available generation. Given this, they asked customers to moderate their consumption.

How did LUMA act?

Hernández said that as soon as the two Costa Sur units went out of service “abruptly”, the LUMA operator at the Monacillos Energy Control Center in San Juan “reacted correctly preventing the entire country from shutting down.”

The operator, Hernández added, “realized” that the load relays that were activated automatically “were not enough to stabilize the frequency in the system,” so he activated additional relays manually.

“Disconnected other additional charging blocks. We were on the verge of a general blackout, if not for the experience of our workers who reacted. We are talking about seconds. If (the operator) had not been able to react so quickly, the remaining generators that were in service at that time would have been disconnected in the same way that happened in the hurricane and we would be today (Thursday) reconnecting all the clients… that critical there is the generation system”, exposed.

With the latter, Colón agreed when pointing out that what happened in Costa Sur is added to the breakdowns caused by Fiona in unit #2 of the Aguirre power plant, in Salinas, and unit #5 of the San Juan power plant, which continue in repair and “maintain the generation system without the necessary reserve to reliably meet the projected demand for today (yesterday) and subsequent days”.

“These events make evident, once again, the need for PREPA to have more base units repaired and available in the system, as well as a fleet of new reserve and peak units, as requested from the Bureau of Puerto Rico Energy since November 2021″, Columbus said.

Palo Seco unit #4 is also out of service, while the natural gas terminal and the EcoEléctrica plant are not operating normally, he said.

“As soon as the Authority can return that generation capacity, we would be getting back to normal,” said Hernández, meanwhile, referring to the reconnection of customers without electricity due to Fiona.

From Salinas, Governor Pedro Pierluisi expressed his pleasure with “how quickly service was restored” after what happened in Costa Sur, and assured that the $11,500 million of federal funds allocated to repair the electrical system have been used for various projects.

“All this is ongoing and the situation was corrected very quickly, that is the important thing. These faults can arise in the generation units. We know that they are old-fashioned, if not almost obsolete already”he exposed.

Although he did not give details and referred the questions to PREPA, Pierluisi argued that repair projects have been carried out on the network, including in generating plants.

“It has been taking advantage of the funds available from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). They have several ongoing projects. Already some of those repairs and plant improvements have been made. Others are pending”, he said, in relation to the use of the funds approved after the passage of Hurricane María in 2017.

96% with light

According to LUMA, at 1:00 pm on Thursday, 1,409,105 or 96% of its subscribers had electricity, while 62,643 or 4% continued without service. The Mayagüez region, which no later than yesterday would reach 90% power, according to internal estimates, was at 82%.

Hernández explained that, with 43% and 49% of clients connected to the network, respectively, Sabana Grande and Maricao are the municipalities furthest behind in restoring service.

The list of municipalities “they are most in need in terms of repairs” It is completed by San Germán, with 55% energization, Hormigueros (58%), Lajas (66%) and Yauco (76%), he specified.

To speed up the reconnections, LUMA yesterday mobilized 555 resources to the Mayagüez region and another 414 to the Ponce region.

The journalist Gloria Ruiz Kuilan collaborated in this note.