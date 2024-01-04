FC Barcelona confirms Anibal Chalu as their new player

SC Barcelona has already confirmed that the defender has arrived as a “free” player.

A few weeks ago, Emelek warned in a statement that any team that hires Anibal Chalu without paying Bombillo the termination clause The Blue Club will sue him. SC Barcelona announced on its social networks the signing of the left-back, despite a legal warning from the electricians.

FC Barcelona has already agreed everything with Anibal Chala and they have presented him as their new reinforcement.. “Idol” has confirmed a press conference this Thursday, January 4, 2024, where an official announcement about the left winger could be made and perhaps some testimony from the former Emelek player.

A few weeks ago, in an official statement, Emelek warned that: “We inform you that any interest and/or negotiations regarding the player must be carried out directly with the Emelek Sports Club, the current holder of his federative and economic rights until the end of the 2026 season. Withor a fine for possible violations of the FIFA Player Status and Transfer Regulations.“.

In his statement, Emelek warned that the team that announced Anibal Chalu without paying the termination clause would be filing a formal complaint from “Bombillo.” Those around Chal and Barcelona are confident that the negotiations were conducted in accordance with the regulations and there will be no problems with hiring him for this season. Even in the official statement they claim that it is delivered “for free”.

Anibal Chala started for Emelets in the Pro League. (Photo: API)

Chala also reacted to this situation and clarified that he is a free player for the 2024 season. The footballer has already agreed everything on personal terms with SC Barcelona and will come to the yellow club to play in the Copa Libertadores, a tournament that Emelek did not even qualify for qualification this year.

Is Emelek suing Barcelona?

It was also reported that the legal department of Emelec is already ready to go to court regarding the situation with Anibal Chala. The club was just waiting a formal statement from the team that is recruiting the player demanding payment of more than US$600,000 for the player’s transfer.

Does Barcelona represent Anibal Chala?

Anibal Chala’s novel was also one of those that most influenced the transfer market of Ecuadorian football. Through its social networks, SC Barcelona confirmed him as a new player for the next 4 seasons. The yellows clarify that the Ecuadorian defender arrives at the yellow club as a free agent.

Will there be more shirts for SC Barcelona?

FC Barcelona managed to create one of the first bombs in the transfer market and retained Anibal Chala as their new reinforcement. The Yellows were also close to announcing players like Franklin Guerra and Dixon Arroyo, among other items.