Entertainment

FC Nantes – Mercato: a mini Cristiano Ronaldo missed by the Canaries?

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Nantes: the 10 biggest sales of the Canaries

FC Nantes will see its offensive sector stripped next season, with in particular the departures of Randal Kolo Muani and Kalifa Coulibaly. It will thus be necessary to recruit at least two attackers in the summer transfer window.

The latest track has thus emerged in Belgium, where Hugo Cuypers was offered to the Canaries by Mechelen, who wanted 5 million in exchange for his striker. In the end, this rumor fizzled out since the player signed up for La Gantoise in stride.

Cuypers, a very hard worker

Can FC Nantes supporters rejoice at this outcome or, on the contrary, regret it? According to the description brushed by MSV Foot about Cuypers, the doubt is allowed since, at least in the state of mind, the latter looked like a mini Cristiano Ronaldo in power.

“A fast attacker, excellent at finishing, analyzed the Twitter account. Very good in high pressing. Impeccable placement but above all a VERY VERY BIG WORKER. Revanchard, the Liège centre-forward … can for me plant his 10-15 goals in Ligue 1.” Next!

to summarize

Hugo Cuypers, whose name was linked to FC Nantes at the start of the summer transfer window, finally signed up for La Gantoise. Good news for the Canaries or a real missed opportunity? The question may arise.

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

The best Netflix horror movies of this 2022

7 seconds ago

Beyoncé is royal on the cover of “Vogue”… Mick Jagger is recovering well from Covid-19…

1 min ago

Like Chiquis Rivera, Marjorie de Sousa shows the treatment she received in the rear

10 mins ago

Harry Styles is willing to reunite One Direction: “It would be great”

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button