FC Nantes – Mercato: a mini Cristiano Ronaldo missed by the Canaries?

FC Nantes will see its offensive sector stripped next season, with in particular the departures of Randal Kolo Muani and Kalifa Coulibaly. It will thus be necessary to recruit at least two attackers in the summer transfer window.

The latest track has thus emerged in Belgium, where Hugo Cuypers was offered to the Canaries by Mechelen, who wanted 5 million in exchange for his striker. In the end, this rumor fizzled out since the player signed up for La Gantoise in stride.

Cuypers, a very hard worker

Can FC Nantes supporters rejoice at this outcome or, on the contrary, regret it? According to the description brushed by MSV Foot about Cuypers, the doubt is allowed since, at least in the state of mind, the latter looked like a mini Cristiano Ronaldo in power.

“A fast attacker, excellent at finishing, analyzed the Twitter account. Very good in high pressing. Impeccable placement but above all a VERY VERY BIG WORKER. Revanchard, the Liège centre-forward … can for me plant his 10-15 goals in Ligue 1.” Next!

