FCA Issues Cease Order for Bitcoin ATMs

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK’s central financial regulator, has delivered a damning verdict on the presence of Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs. in the island country.

In what has come as a surprise to many within the industry, the UK authority has issued a stern “shut down or face further action” order to Bitcoin ATM operators.outlining your intentions to contact these companies to affirm the notice.

The watchdog cited the lack of regulatory structure, the high-risk potential of fluctuating assets, and the importance of upholding the principles set forth within the Money Laundering Regulations (MLR) as the main reasons for the move.

“We are concerned about cryptocurrency ATMs operating in the UK and will therefore be contacting the operators to have them close the machines or face other action.”

Data analyzed by Coin ATM Radar indicates that there are 81 Bitcoin ATMs in the UK, operated by eight companies.. The FCA’s opinion is that none of these companies have presented the appropriate documents, nor have they obtained a license to operate such services within the jurisdiction.

The precedent for this decision was set on November 15, when Gidiplus Limited, the Bitcoin-focused crypto-asset ATM (CATM) service, received a notice of decision from the FCA rejecting its application as a “crypto-asset exchange provider.”also known in this case as a Bitcoin ATM service.

According to the official sixteen page report, Gidiplus did not meet the “conditions for registration” under the MLR law.

On December 3, Gidiplus unsuccessfully appealed the decision to set aside the judgment in the High Court chamber, with the FCA concluding its assessment with the notion that the appellants’ case provided a “lack of evidence as to how Gidiplus would conduct its business in a largely satisfied until the determination of your appeal.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more details shortly.

