Federico Viñas is sutured due to a strong tackle from Juan Segovia

Eduardo Dominguez

Federico Vinas, striker of Americawas transferred to the Mexico City after suffering a severe blow to the instep of his right foot, which forced him to be replaced at minute 20 of the first half of the First leg of the Quarterfinals against Puebla.

The Uruguayan was sutured in the area and, after receiving the first care, the medical staff decided that he should go directly to the country’s capital, thus ruling out the two options they had for hospitals in the capital of Puebla.

The ambulance was even ready for him to be picked up and taken to the hospital, but in the end it was a white van that was used for his transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED TO VIÑAS?

When the 15th minute was running, the Uruguayan striker received a great ball from Alexander Zendejasbut in action appeared Segovia to put a stamp on him and leave his studs marked, breaking both his shoe and his socks.

Viñas had suffered to find regularity since he arrived Santiago Solari to the club, and now that he was beginning to have her with Ferdinand Ortizsuffers this severe injury.

