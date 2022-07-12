Health

Feeling well-being through food: Which ones help us to have a better mood? – Em – 07/11/2022

Photo of James James19 mins ago
A balanced and adequate diet helps improve mood and can provide a feeling of general well-being. Not surprisingly, we hear the phrase “We are what we eat” so often.

For many years, research has been carried out on the effects that some foods in our body and it has been shown that they are not only physical effects, but also psychological ones.

Sylvia Rodríguez, nutritionist of the Magnesol team, tells what are the foods that can help improve mood:

Nuts

Some nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, are a great source of magnesium. Magnesium helps regulate nutrients in the body. In addition, this mineral contributes to the production of serotonin, which creates sense of well-being.

Photo: Pexels

green leafy vegetables

They provide countless vitamins and minerals necessary for the proper functioning of the body, because they usually have a lot of folic acid and vitamin B9.

In addition, the daily consumption of portions of vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, cabbage or spinach provide nutrients such as magnesium and zinc that promote relaxation, reduce anxiety and balance the nervous system.

If these minerals are not obtained sufficiently through the intake of these foods, you can resort to the consumption of a supplement.

Photo: Pixabay

Mushrooms

They are rich in selenium, which influences mood. In addition, they have anti-inflammatory properties, so by providing that feeling of general well-being, they have a positive effect on our mood.

Mushrooms. Photo: Alejandro Sequeira

Banana

It is an ideal fruit for both adults and children that helps to regain strength, feel good and in a good mood. The high content of potassium and vitamins in bananas makes it an excellent food to reduce symptoms of depression and benefit the body with a great supply of immediate energy.

