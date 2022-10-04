Film Festival in Seville: ten recommended films

This week is celebrating the Film Festival, a commitment to the seventh art carried out by movie theaters to promote cultural dissemination and love for the genre in a week with more affordable prices for users than those that are usually at the box office the rest of the year. So during the days October 3, 4, 5 and 6 tickets for any movie in the different theaters will have a cost of 3.50 euros. At ABC de Sevilla we recommend some of the ones that you can enjoy during this promotion.

Smile



After witnessing a strange and traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) begins to experience terrifying events she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins to take over her life, Rose must face her haunting past in order to survive and escape her new and horrible reality.

Model 77



Model prison. Barcelona 1977. Manuel (Miguel Herrán), a young accountant, imprisoned and awaiting trial for committing embezzlement, faces a possible sentence of between 10 and 20 years, a disproportionate punishment for the amount of his crime. He soon, along with his cellmate, Pino (Javier Gutiérrez), joins a group of common prisoners who are organizing to demand an amnesty. A war for freedom begins that will shake the Spanish prison system.

journey to paradise



David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts) are a divorced couple who, much to their chagrin, must reunite after a long time. The reason? Her daughter Lily has decided to get married in Bali with a young man she has met there and says he is the love of her life. Willing to make amends for past mistakes and to ensure that their daughter does not experience the same thing that happened to them, Georgia and David will do everything possible to ruin that wedding.

42 seconds



A few months before the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympics, the Spanish water polo team has all the numbers to pass without pain or glory. They are not prepared and they need a hit if they do not want to make a fool of themselves playing at home. That shock comes in the form of a new coach with a reputation for toughness and more than questionable work techniques. As if that were not enough, the team has two leaders facing each other because of their way of understanding this sport: Manel Estiarte and Pedro García Aguado. But thanks to a superhuman effort, teamwork and the support of an entire country, they will show the whole world that they can go further than they ever imagined.

Don’t worry



Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky enough to live in the idealized community of Victoria, an experimental company town where the men who work for the top-secret Project Victoria live with their families. CEO Frank (Pine), corporate visionary and Motivational Lifestyle Coach, CEO Frank (Pine)’s optimism for the lifestyle of society in the 1950s anchors all the utopian aspects of daily life and unites in the desert. But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something far more sinister than lurks beneath the alluring facade, Alice can’t help but wonder exactly what they’re doing in Victoria, and why.

The crooked lines of God



It tells the story of Alice Gould, a detective who is admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Alice voluntarily enters feigning a paranoid state in order to follow the leads in a murder case that occurred at the center a few months ago. In a mental illness environment, identifying what is true and what is not is much more difficult to discern.

father life



Mikel, a young and ambitious chef, receives an unexpected visit from his father, who disappeared thirty years ago. At a critical moment for the future of his restaurant, Mikel must take charge of the crazy and unpredictable Juan, a true hurricane of vitality that will test all of his ideas about cooking and life.

Argentina 1985



It is based on the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal team, who dared to accuse, against all odds, against the clock and under constant threat, the bloodiest Argentine military dictatorship. A David vs. Goliath battle with unexpected heroes.

Avatar (Rerun)



Year 2154. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), an ex-marine condemned to live in a wheelchair, remains, despite this, a true warrior. Precisely for this reason he has been appointed to go to Pandora, where some companies are extracting a strange mineral that could solve the Earth’s energy crisis. To counteract the toxicity of Pandora’s atmosphere, the Avatar program has been created, whereby humans keep their consciousness attached to an avatar: a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in deadly air. Those bodies have been created with human DNA, mixed with DNA from Pandora’s natives, the Na’vi. Turned into an avatar, Jake can walk again. His mission is to infiltrate the Na’vi, who have become the biggest obstacle to extracting the ore. But when Neytiri, a beautiful Na’vi (Zoe Saldana), saves Jake’s life, everything changes: Jake, after passing certain tests, is admitted into his clan. Meanwhile, the men await the results of Jake’s mission.

Tadeo Jones 3: The Emerald Tablet



Tadeo would love for his fellow archaeologists to accept him as one of the others, but he always ends up making a mess: he destroys a sarcophagus and unleashes a spell that endangers the lives of his friends, Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni. With everyone against him and only helped by Sara, Tadeo will embark on a flight full of adventures, which will take him from Mexico to Chicago and from Paris to Egypt, to find a way to end the mummy’s curse.