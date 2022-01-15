Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 15th January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Life on the line, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

John Travolta is a grid worker facing an oncoming storm.

The 2nd – One against all, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Action with Ryan Phillipe. A secret service agent must thwart the plan of a group of terrorists.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The pages of our life, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

A film that has now become a romantic classic with Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams playing two guys in love.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Caterina goes to town, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Sergio Castellitto and Margherita Buy in a comedy by Paolo Virzì. A shy thirteen-year-old plunges into the contradictions of Rome.

The crimes of the BarLume, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Shawl! (Don’t worry), 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Comedy generation with Fabrizio Bentivoglio. A professor discovers that the student he gives private lessons to is actually his son.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Sunshine, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Danny Boyle directs Cillian Murphy in a science fiction film. To avoid the death of the Earth, a spaceship must detonate a nuclear device inside the Sun.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Harry Potter

First part of the last cinematic adventure of the magical character of Harry Potter.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Crumb – The Road Home, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Little Crumb decides to run away from home but will be kidnapped along with a friend.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The silence of the lambs, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster in the first film officially dedicated to the figure of Hannibal Lecter.

Vault, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Chazz Palminteri and Don Johnson in a thriller based on a true story. Two robbers try to steal money from the mafia.

Free-to-air programs



Such and such, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Carlo Conti leading the successful format that this time sees strangers and non-VIPs try their hand at it.

FBI, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series created by Dick Wolf with Sela Ward and Jeremy Sisto.

The factory of the world, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Marco Paolini in a program that combines theatrical narration with scientific dissemination.

007 – Tomorrow never dies, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Pierce Brosnan still plays James Bond to defend the world against a tycoon who wants to start World War III.

There is mail for you, at 21:20 on Canale 5

Maria De Filippi is back with There is mail for you, a television format that helps the comparison between people through the expedient of the mail.

Despicable Me, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Well-known Dreamworks animated film. Gru wants to become a villain and to do so he tries to steal the moon but three orphans will reveal his tender heart.

Eden – A planet to save, 9.20 pm on La7

Licia Colò crosses some of the most sensitive and beautiful places on the planet but also those most at risk.

Delivery for Christmas, 9.30 pm on TV8

A woman is fascinated by a widower, a customer of her pastry shop.

Costa Concordia – Trap in the sea, 9:25 pm on Nove

A documentary that reconstructs all the events of the Costa Concordia tragedy.