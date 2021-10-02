News

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 2 October

Posted on
Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight

Every breath you take – Senza breath, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan. The balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients.

The perfect prey, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Liam Neeson is a private investigator who is hired by a drug dealer to look for his wife’s killers.

Drama to see on TV tonight

Euphoria, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Riccardo Scamarcio and Valeria Golino are two brothers whose relationship is strengthened by a dramatic medical diagnosis.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

Disconnected, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Choral comedy with Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Ricky Memphis, Carolina Crescentini and Stefano Fresi. A family goes into crisis when they find themselves in a cabin without internet.

The good wife, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Juliette Binoche in a comedy about women’s empowerment set in 1968.

Man of the Year, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Robin Williams plays a comedian who finds himself winning the US election after a candid candidacy.

Guess who’s coming for Christmas ?, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 3

Diego Abatantuono, Gigi Proietti and Claudio Bisio in a comedy about an extended family that gets together for the Christmas holidays.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight

A siren in Paris, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

A magical story of an impossible love between a mermaid and a singer in the French capital.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

Showdown, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Bruce Willis and Claire Forlani in an action. A thief gets involved in a dangerous robbery by his ex-girlfriend.

Fast & Furious 8, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Eighth chapter of the now very long film saga, with Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Survivor, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Milla Jovovich and Pierce Brosnan in an action. Accused of crimes she did not commit, a woman must defend herself from the police and a killer.

Western movies to see on TV tonight

Dance with wolves, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Full version of the Oscar-winning film with Kevin Costner, set during the Civil War.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight

Glass, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Sequel to “Split” with James McAvoy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson: showdown between heroes and villains.

Animation film to see on TV tonight

The Croods, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Dreamworks animated film about a prehistoric family living in caves.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight

Elizabeth, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Cate Blanchett and Geoffrey Rush in the first biopic about Queen Elizabeth I of England.

Free-to-air programs

Arena Suzuki ’60 ’70 ’80, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Amadeus at the Arena di Verona for a journey through time in the music of a few decades ago.

The rookie, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series with Nathan Fillion, who plays a man with a dream of becoming a cop in Los Angeles.

Guess who’s coming to dinner, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Sabrina Giannini’s program with surveys on the environment and food safety.

Agent 007: Goldfinger Mission, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Sean Connery returns as James Bond in the third adventure of the film saga.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

The Secret Life of Pets 2, 9:20 pm on Italy 1

Sequel to a popular Illumination animated pet movie.

Downtown Abbey, 9.15pm on La7

Revelation series set in the early 1900s starring a British aristocratic family.

The Bone Collector, 9:30 pm on TV8

Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie in a thriller. A paralyzed detective leads a willing agent in search of a serial killer.

Deception of love – The blackmail Rosboch, 21:25 hours on Nove

A teacher is found dead and all clues point to a student she was in love with.

D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

