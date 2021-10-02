Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 2 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Every breath you take – Senza breath, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan. The balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients.

The perfect prey, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Liam Neeson is a private investigator who is hired by a drug dealer to look for his wife’s killers.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Euphoria, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Riccardo Scamarcio and Valeria Golino are two brothers whose relationship is strengthened by a dramatic medical diagnosis.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Disconnected, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Choral comedy with Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Ricky Memphis, Carolina Crescentini and Stefano Fresi. A family goes into crisis when they find themselves in a cabin without internet.

The good wife, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Juliette Binoche in a comedy about women’s empowerment set in 1968.

Man of the Year, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Robin Williams plays a comedian who finds himself winning the US election after a candid candidacy.

Guess who’s coming for Christmas ?, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 3



Diego Abatantuono, Gigi Proietti and Claudio Bisio in a comedy about an extended family that gets together for the Christmas holidays.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



A siren in Paris, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



A magical story of an impossible love between a mermaid and a singer in the French capital.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Showdown, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Bruce Willis and Claire Forlani in an action. A thief gets involved in a dangerous robbery by his ex-girlfriend.

Fast & Furious 8, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Eighth chapter of the now very long film saga, with Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Survivor, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Milla Jovovich and Pierce Brosnan in an action. Accused of crimes she did not commit, a woman must defend herself from the police and a killer.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



Dance with wolves, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Full version of the Oscar-winning film with Kevin Costner, set during the Civil War.

Loading... Advertisements

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Glass, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Sequel to “Split” with James McAvoy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson: showdown between heroes and villains.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



The Croods, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Dreamworks animated film about a prehistoric family living in caves.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Elizabeth, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Cate Blanchett and Geoffrey Rush in the first biopic about Queen Elizabeth I of England.

Free-to-air programs



Arena Suzuki ’60 ’70 ’80, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Amadeus at the Arena di Verona for a journey through time in the music of a few decades ago.

The rookie, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series with Nathan Fillion, who plays a man with a dream of becoming a cop in Los Angeles.

Guess who’s coming to dinner, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Sabrina Giannini’s program with surveys on the environment and food safety.

Agent 007: Goldfinger Mission, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Sean Connery returns as James Bond in the third adventure of the film saga.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

The Secret Life of Pets 2, 9:20 pm on Italy 1



Sequel to a popular Illumination animated pet movie.

Downtown Abbey, 9.15pm on La7



Revelation series set in the early 1900s starring a British aristocratic family.

The Bone Collector, 9:30 pm on TV8



Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie in a thriller. A paralyzed detective leads a willing agent in search of a serial killer.

Deception of love – The blackmail Rosboch, 21:25 hours on Nove

A teacher is found dead and all clues point to a student she was in love with.