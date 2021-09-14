Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 14 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Hellboy – The Golden Army, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Sequel to the first Hellboy signed by Guillermo Del Toro, with Ron Perlman. Prince Nuada wants to awaken his army.

Fire with Fire, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Bruce Willis and Josh Duhamel in an action. Witness to a murder, a firefighter enters the witness protection program but the killer continues to hunt him down.

Behind Enemy Lines – Behind Enemy Lines, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Gene Hackman and Owen Wilson in a war action. An American officer disobeys orders to rescue a pilot who crashed into enemy territory.

Bait – The bait, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Jamie Foxx plays a petty criminal who, unbeknownst to him, will become bait to catch a more important one.

Drama to see on TV tonight



You don’t know Jack – Doctor Death, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Al Pacino in an HBO movie about the shocking story of a doctor who practiced assisted suicide on dozens of terminally ill patients.

La mole, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch in a film based on a novel by John Le Carrè.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



A night with Beth Cooper, 9pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Hayden Panettiere in a teen comedy. A shy boy publicly declares himself to the coolest cheerleader in school.

Give me back my wife, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Fabio De Luigi and Anita Caprioli in a Sky Original series. A man is abandoned by his wife and begins to do everything to win her back.

Magic in the moonlight, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Colin Firth and Emma Stone in a Woody Allen romantic comedy. A rational magician and a medium are getting closer and closer.

Sorry but I call you love, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Raoul Bova and Michela Quattrociocche in a romantic comedy. A grown man and a senior high school girl fall in love.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Emma, ​​9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Gwyneth Paltrow in a film based on a novel by the well-known writer Jane Austen, set in 1800.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Tides, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



In a decimated Earth, a female astronaut finds herself deciding the fate of the survivors.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Strip – A zebra to the rescue, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



A cute zebra cub finds himself living on a farm to become a thoroughbred.

The Mummy – The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Third chapter of the saga of “The Mummy” with Brendan Fraser who faces a cruel Chinese emperor.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



The Exorcist, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Cult horror that terrified a generation and that won 2 Oscars, starring Max Von Sydow.

Free-to-air programs



Morgane – Brilliant detective, at 21:25 on Rai 1



French detective series with Audrey Fleurot as the protagonist. A cleaning lady becomes a consultant for the French police.

Stay with me, at 21:20 on Rai 2



An ocean adventure turns into potential tragedy for two lovers facing a hurricane.

#cartabianca, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Out of the choir, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Malmoe-Juventus, 9.00 pm on Canale 5



First match of the new Champions League edition for Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Good or bad, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Veronica Gentili in the story of some cross-sections of the country on the border between good and evil.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7



Giovanni Floris to the conduct of this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

The Undoing – The unspoken truths, 9:30 pm on TV8



Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in an HBO TV series. The life of a therapist and an oncologist is changed by a brutal murder.

Public Enemy, 21:25 hours on Nove

Will Smith and Gene Hackman in a spy movie. A lawyer finds himself with a floppy disk that can prove the killing of a politician by the secret services.