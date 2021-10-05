Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 5 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Divine – The girlfriend of the Other, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Matilda De Angelis in a comedy with a supernatural touch. An English journalist in Rome becomes infatuated with a girl who is about to become a nun.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Brokeback Mountain, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in a famous Ang Lee film. Two Wyoming cowboys start a relationship.

Born on July 4th, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Tom Cruise in an Oliver Stone Oscar-winning film about the story of Vietnam veteran Ron Kovic.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

Waiting for the king, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Tom Hanks is an American trying to sell a futuristic teleconferencing system to the Saudi government.

Parental Guidance, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Billy Crystal and Marisa Tomei in a comedy. Two grandparents have to look after some nasty grandchildren.

Catch me !, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy



Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm in a goliardic comedy based on a child’s game that they don’t want to stop even when they grow up.

Couples therapy for lovers, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Pietro Sermonti and Ambra Angiolini are two lovers who decide to go to couple therapy.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Non Stop, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Liam Neeson and Juliane Moore in an action. Airplane passengers are threatened, a man has to save the day.

Tower Heist: high-end shot, 9pm on Premium Cinema1



Action comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Ben Stiller. A group of maintenance workers organizes a theft.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



Hell on the Border – Legendary Cowboy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman in a western. Having escaped slavery, a man tries to become the first black marshal in the Far West.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



The true story of Jack the Ripper, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Suspense



Johnny Depp and Heather Graham in the story of the well-known and never discovered English serial killer.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Louis Van Beethoven, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Tobias Moretti protagonist of the biopic on the well-known composer, whose life is retraced.

Lovely Boy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Andrea Carpenzano in a Sky Original film about the rise and decline of a rising star of the Roman music scene.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



In time, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried star in a film in which time becomes a currency, as aging stopped at 25.

Free-to-air programs



Morgane – Brilliant detective, at 21:25 on Rai 1



French detective series with Audrey Fleurot as the protagonist. A cleaning lady becomes a consultant for the French police.

I want to be a magician !, at 21:20 on Rai 2



New reality show in which some guys will try to juggle the art of magic.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Out of the choir, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Light of your eyes, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Thriller-colored fiction with Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno as protagonists.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7



Giovanni Floris to the conduct of this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Under Siege – White House Down, 9:30 pm on TV8



Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx in an action film signed by Roland Emmerich.

All against him – The other woman, 21:25 hours on Nine

A woman discovers that her partner is married and makes contact with her lover. He will discover other skeletons in the closet.