Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 15 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



The ritual of the witches, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny in a fantasy-themed teen movie. A bullied girl is introduced to the magical arts.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The viceroy palace, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Gillian Anderson in a historical drama about India’s desire for independence against England.

Picciridda – With your feet in the sand, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Film based on a novel by Catena Fiorello. Lucia is a girl who grows up in Favignana, in a harsh and uncompromising reality.

The youngest son, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Pupi Avati directs Christian De Sica and Laura Morante in an award-winning film.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Stuart Little – A smart mouse, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Hugh Laurie and Geena Davis in a comedy. A mouse becomes the mascot of a family but the cat will try to get rid of it.

That embarrassing moment, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Funny comedy with Zac Efron. Three friends make a pact to stay single but succumb to temptation.

I go to Havana at 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Enrico Brignano and Francesco Pannofino in a comedy. A man discovers that his brother believed to be dead is actually in Cuba.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Hard Kill, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Bruce Willis is a billionaire who must save his daughter from a group of terrorists.

Hellboy – The Golden Army, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Sequel to the first Hellboy signed by Guillermo Del Toro, with Ron Perlman. Prince Nuada wants to awaken his army.

A perfect plan, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



French comedy with Dany Boon and Diane Kruger. To break a family curse, a woman decides to marry a stranger.

Bait – The bait, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Jamie Foxx plays a petty criminal who, unbeknownst to him, will become bait to catch a more important one.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Tides, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



In a decimated Earth, a female astronaut finds herself deciding the fate of the survivors.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The Legend of Tarzan, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Film with Margot Robbie and Christoph Waltz. Tarzan is now a lord but is forced to return to the jungle to face a new threat.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



US Marshals: relentless hunting, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Tommy Lee Jones, Robert Downey Jr. and Wesley Snipes in an action thriller sequel / spinoff of The Fugitive.

Hostage, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Robert Redford, Willem Dafoe and Helen Mirren in a film based on a true story. A businessman is kidnapped by his former partner.

Free-to-air programs



Pretty Woman, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in a romantic film. A billionaire falls in love with a prostitute.

Inspector Coliandro – The return, at 21:20 on Rai 2



The famous character played by Giampaolo Morelli returns for the eighth season of the series.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Light of your eyes, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Thriller-colored fiction with Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno as protagonists.

Baywatch, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario in the film adaptation of the well-known TV series.

Gandhi, 9.15 pm on La7



Ben Kingsley plays Gandhi in the film about the life of India’s most famous leader.

X Factor people – Ten years of auditions, 9.30 pm on TV8



A journey into the past to review the auditions of the most important characters of the Italian edition of the reality show.

Live agreements and disagreements, 9.15 pm on Nove

Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi conduct a talk show that talks about politics, current affairs and more.