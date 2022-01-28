Films and Programs for Today Friday, January 28, 2022

TV previews
Film Tonight on TV: Operation Finale, Safe, Darkness in Cold Creek, The Bridges of Madison County, The Russian Lover. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Legacy – Sanremo Evening, The Good Doctor and The Resident, The Conspiracy Against America, Big Brother Vip, Live Propaganda, Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants, Opera: Rigoletto.
Film Tonight on TV Today Friday 28 January 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in the clear: Operation Finale, Safe, Dark appearances in Cold Creek, The Bridges of Madison County, The Russian Lover, Rosamunde Pilcher: I Am Not Age, Nurse 3D, The Family Vice, Knock Knock.
All the Movies on TV tonight:
- Final Operationthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie: Chris Weitz’s 2018 biopic, drama, historical, thriller, starring Oscar Isaac, Mélanie Laurent, Haley Lu Richardson, Joe Alwyn, Nick Kroll, Lior Raz, Ben Kingsley, Greta Scacchi, Peter Strauss, Michael Aronov, Pêpê Rapazote and Torben Liebrecht.
- Safethe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1: Boaz Yakin’s 2012 action, detective film, starring Jason Statham, Catherine Chan, Anson Mount, Chris Sarandon, Reggie Lee and James Hong.
- Dark appearances in Cold Creekthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4: 2003 thriller film by Mike Figgis, starring Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone, Stephen Dorff, Juliette Lewis, Kristen Stewart, Ryan Wilson, Dana Eskelson, Christopher Plummer, Simon Reynolds, Kathleen Duborg, Wayane Robson, Jordan Pettle, Ray Paisley, Shauna Black, Karen Glave, Paula Brancati, Aidan Devine and Peter Outerbridge.
- The Bridges of Madison Countythe movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris: Clint Eastwood’s 1995 sentimental drama, starring Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak, Jim Haynie, Sarah Kathryn Schmitt, Christopher Kroon, Phyllis Lyons, Debra Monk, Richard Lage and Michelle Benes.
- Rosamunde Pilcher: I don’t have the agethe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5: Helmut Metzger’s 2013 drama, sentimental film, starring Ilja Richter, Ursela Monn, Kathi Leitner, Siegfried Rauch, Lara Mandoki and Christopher Kohn.
- Nurse 3Dthe movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italy 2: 2013 horror film, thriller by Douglas Aarniokoski, starring Paz de la Huerta, Katrina Bowden, Judd Nelson, Corbin Bleu, Martin Donovan, Boris Kodjoe, Kathleen Turner, Melanie Scrofano and Niecy Nash.
- The Russian loverthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Cielo: Danielle Arbid’s drama, sentimental 2020 film, starring Laetitia Dosch, Sergei Polunin, Lou-Teymour Thion, Caroline Ducey, Grégoire Colin, Vincent Courcelle-Labrousse, Slimane Dazi, Dounia Sichov, Arthur Vercken, Graziella Fiesoli, Caroline Marson and Luc Bataini.
- These are 40the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on TwentySeven: Judd Apatow’s 2012 comedy film, starring Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel, Megan Fox, John Lithgow, Albert Brooks, Lena Dunham, Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Charlyne Yi, Maude Apatow, Iris Apatow, Ryan Lee , Annie Mumolo and Wyatt Russell
- The family vicethe movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on Cine34: 1975 sexy comedy film by Mariano Laurenti, with Edwige Fenech and Renzo Montagnani.
- Knock Knockthe movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: 2015 thriller, horror film by Eli Roth, starring Keanu Reeves, Lorenza Izzo, Ana de Armas, Aaron Burns and Colleen Camp.
Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV
Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report:
- The legacy – Sanremo evening (quiz), broadcast from 21.25 on Rai 1
- The Good Doctor And The Resident (tv series), broadcast from 21.20 on Rai 2
- The plot against America (tv miniseries), on air from 21.20 on Rai 3
- Fourth Degree (talk show, politics, current affairs), broadcast from 21.20 on Rete 4
- Big Brother Vip (reality show), broadcast from 21.20 on Canale 5
- Live propagandaon air from 9.15 pm on La7
- Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (talent), broadcast from 9.30pm on TV8
- The best Brothers of Crozzaon air from 21.25 on Nove
- Opera: Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi, on air at 9.15 pm on Rai 5
- Josephine, ange gardien (tv series), broadcast from 9.30pm on La7D
- The bride (fiction TV series), broadcast at 21.20 on Rai Premium
- Miss Fisher – Crimes and Mysteries (tv series), broadcast from 21.10 on Giallo
- Chicago PD (tv series), broadcast from 21.10 on Top Crime
- Bake Off Italia – Sweets under a roof (talent), broadcast at 21.25 on Real Time
- The kings of the asphalt (docu-reality), broadcast from 21.25 on DMAX
- Giga structures (docu-series), broadcast from 9.15 pm on Focus.
- Hell in the seas (docu-fiction), broadcast at 21.10 on Rai Storia.