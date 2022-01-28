Films and Programs for Today Friday, January 28, 2022

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: Operation Finale, Safe, Darkness in Cold Creek, The Bridges of Madison County, The Russian Lover. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Legacy – Sanremo Evening, The Good Doctor and The Resident, The Conspiracy Against America, Big Brother Vip, Live Propaganda, Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants, Opera: Rigoletto.

Film Tonight on TV Today Friday 28 January 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in the clear: Operation Finale, Safe, Dark appearances in Cold Creek, The Bridges of Madison County, The Russian Lover, Rosamunde Pilcher: I Am Not Age, Nurse 3D, The Family Vice, Knock Knock.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Final Operation the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Chris Weitz’s 2018 biopic, drama, historical, thriller, starring Oscar Isaac, Mélanie Laurent, Haley Lu Richardson, Joe Alwyn, Nick Kroll, Lior Raz, Ben Kingsley, Greta Scacchi, Peter Strauss, Michael Aronov, Pêpê Rapazote and Torben Liebrecht.

Safe the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Boaz Yakin's 2012 action, detective film, starring Jason Statham, Catherine Chan, Anson Mount, Chris Sarandon, Reggie Lee and James Hong.

Dark appearances in Cold Creek the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : 2003 thriller film by Mike Figgis, starring Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone, Stephen Dorff, Juliette Lewis, Kristen Stewart, Ryan Wilson, Dana Eskelson, Christopher Plummer, Simon Reynolds, Kathleen Duborg, Wayane Robson, Jordan Pettle, Ray Paisley, Shauna Black, Karen Glave, Paula Brancati, Aidan Devine and Peter Outerbridge.

The Bridges of Madison County the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Clint Eastwood's 1995 sentimental drama, starring Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak, Jim Haynie, Sarah Kathryn Schmitt, Christopher Kroon, Phyllis Lyons, Debra Monk, Richard Lage and Michelle Benes.

Rosamunde Pilcher: I don't have the age the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Helmut Metzger's 2013 drama, sentimental film, starring Ilja Richter, Ursela Monn, Kathi Leitner, Siegfried Rauch, Lara Mandoki and Christopher Kohn.

Nurse 3D the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italy 2: 2013 horror film, thriller by Douglas Aarniokoski, starring Paz de la Huerta, Katrina Bowden, Judd Nelson, Corbin Bleu, Martin Donovan, Boris Kodjoe, Kathleen Turner, Melanie Scrofano and Niecy Nash.

The Russian lover the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Cielo : Danielle Arbid's drama, sentimental 2020 film, starring Laetitia Dosch, Sergei Polunin, Lou-Teymour Thion, Caroline Ducey, Grégoire Colin, Vincent Courcelle-Labrousse, Slimane Dazi, Dounia Sichov, Arthur Vercken, Graziella Fiesoli, Caroline Marson and Luc Bataini.

These are 40 the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on TwentySeven : Judd Apatow's 2012 comedy film, starring Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel, Megan Fox, John Lithgow, Albert Brooks, Lena Dunham, Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd, Charlyne Yi, Maude Apatow, Iris Apatow, Ryan Lee , Annie Mumolo and Wyatt Russell

The family vice the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on Cine34: 1975 sexy comedy film by Mariano Laurenti, with Edwige Fenech and Renzo Montagnani.

Knock Knockthe movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: 2015 thriller, horror film by Eli Roth, starring Keanu Reeves, Lorenza Izzo, Ana de Armas, Aaron Burns and Colleen Camp.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: