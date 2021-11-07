Finally Square Enix has noticed the game breaking bug of Final Fantasy IX on iOS

Final Fantasy IX is certainly one of the most loved episodes of the historic franchise, which among other things has recently seen success with the remake of the seventh episode of the saga: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

As we know Final Fantasy IX has also been made more accessible to modern gamers and has received new life thanks to the production and consequent release for modern platforms and in general closer to our times: PC, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and even Android and iOS.

The iOS version of the title however fell victim to even disabling bugs encountered by users in recent months.

In fact, a disabling bug has emerged in the mobile version of Final Fantasy IX that it would not allow the game to run; all this occurred in April, after theupdate 14.5 of Apple’s operating system. From that moment in fact i players no longer had a chance to play the title and make further progress.

Users then promptly reported the incident to both Apple and Square Enix.

The result of this report was the temporary removal of the title from the store so that this very problematic bug could be remedied.

Well now finally the bug in question appears to have been successfully resolved.

The decisive update of Final Fantasy IX was reported on Reddit by the user Stunning_Culture_560, who posted a screenshot of the aforementioned update. This is the version 1.5.3 of 3.4GB and solves the crippling problem faced by players in the mobile iOS version of the title.

We did it boys !!!!! from FinalFantasy

Despite the arrival of the coveted update, however, many have noticed that the game continues to be absent in the Apple store after it was removed months ago, some think it will be included again in the near future, and we hope so too.

Some also hope that an update similar to the one for iOS systems can also be applied to the Android version of the product which apparently suffers from a similar problem.

