Finch, the review of the AppleTV + film with Tom Hanks

Available on AppleTV +, Finch is the new starring film Tom Hanks who imagines a dystopian future. When it comes to a genre like science fiction, most feature films prefer to set all the aesthetic and narrative coordinates with the audience as soon as possible, in order to quickly drop them into the fictional universe created.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, Masters of Sex), Finch instead it moves in the opposite direction: it does not try to give the viewer all the information necessary to put them at ease with the frame sci-fi of the story, since that is not its primary intent. Nor does it try to capture attention with the rhythm of the story or the visual power of the special effects. The depth of this feature film is discovered slowly, you have to know how to wait to get to its painful core.

The beating heart of the whole operation is obviously the protagonist Tom Hanks, who through this character proposes a variation on an already known theme. And loved by us unconditionally, it is necessary to add. In following the adventures of a man left alone with a dog and a couple of robots after the Earth was transformed into an unlivable planet due to a natural catastrophe, Chuck Noland immediately returns to memory, the extraordinary protagonist of Cast away. And it is precisely through the combination with that character that Finch Weinberg acquires an even more important value in his own way, which probably also transcends the actual success of the film itself.

Because the comparison between the two feature films, made twenty-one years later, tells us how much our present has changed. And here is revealed once again Hanks’ acting skill, who starting with representing Finch’s wisdom and moral state as expected, slowly instead begins to reveal the cracks, the torn emotional state, the contradictions as strong as they are very human. While in fact Chuck after the experienced tragedy manages to find himself and (re) build a dignified life, this time the protagonist struggles and not a little to avoid succumbing to the desperation of his situation.

A study on human psychology

We are faced with a man who, even if he has not yet given up, carries the weight of his (non) actions along with that of living in a devastated and hostile world. And that’s what it makes Finch an unsettling film: by using the coordinates of post-apocalyptic science fiction with sobriety, it goes from being a feel-good movie to become a bitter and not obvious study of human psychology when confronted with extreme conditions. It is a slight shift in tone and sense, at times almost imperceptible, which however gradually endows the film with a bitter aftertaste that is anything but unpleasant.

Sapochnik never forces his hand in staging excessively dramatic situations, he lets Hanks and the evolution of the story involve the viewer in the events of the characters shown. From this point of view, even the slowed-down narrative, in some moments we would dare to say static, becomes instead fully functional to testify the condition of the anti-hero.

In a very curious mixture Finch beneath the surface of the genre pack it surprisingly reveals itself as a bold and personal film. You have to get to the end to understand it, overcome the disorientation produced by a feature film that very often suggests instead of telling, whispers instead of screaming. The great advantage is that acting as Charon in this journey against the tide is an actor like no other, able to tell the inner life of a character simply by using the tone of a joke. And so scene after scene Tom Hanks shows us that Finch Weinberg is not Chuck Noland, because the world in which he must survive is more desolate and deteriorated than a desert island …