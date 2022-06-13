Find out what are the 5 most watched movies currently on Netflix

Netflix is ​​very clear that variety has been a key factor in the success of its offer. For this reason, its proposals always aim to try to satisfy different tastes and audiences, something that is reflected in its list of the most popular productions in the global arena.

From an action film starring the Spanish Elsa Pataky, through a romance set in the world of wines and the story of a woman who tries to recover the years that a coma stole from her; up to a classic film produced by Steven Spielberg, there are many options in terms of genres, themes and stars that are presented to users.

So, if you want to get up to date on what is giving fans of the company of “your dum” something to talk about, look for your popcorn, prepare your chocolate and arrange the sofa so that you can calmly enjoy these productions.

1. “Interceptor”

Starring Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey and Aaron Glenane, this Australian action movie has managed to sit at the top of Netflix’s global chart. With a duration of 96 minutes, and directed by Matthew Reilly, most of its footage takes place in a closed space.

The plot of the film, as its official synopsis highlights, presents Pataky as the last defense against a terrorist attack. The Spanish star brings to life an army lieutenant who uses her years of tactical training to save humanity from 16 nuclear missiles launched against the United States. As this occurs, a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station.

2. “A perfect pairing”

Victoria Justice, the star of the now defunct series “Victorious” (Niclelodeon) stars in this light romance, which has managed to capture the attention of Netflix subscribers.

Directed by Stuart McDonald, the story, whose original title is “A Perfect Pairing”, follows a Los Angeles wine company executive named Lola Alvarez (Justice), who travels to an Australian sheep farm to land an important client. and there he ends up working as a ranch hand and meeting an attractive winemaker: Max Vaughn (Damos). Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes.

3. “The Amazing Spider-Man”

This was the opening tape of the first reboot of the Spider-Man franchise. Starring Andrew Garfield (as the spider hero) and Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy), the film offers a slightly different take on the character. The installment follows a less nerdy, more bitter young Peter Parker as he learns to control his powers and takes on the arch-villain Lizard.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film not only faced the memory of Sam Raimi’s successful trilogy and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, but also criticism from specialists, some of whom did not see the point of this relaunch.

4. “The year of my graduation”

Directed by Alex Hardcastle, Rebel Wilson stars in this 2022 comedy original from Paramount Pictures. The Australian actress brings to life a high school cheerleader who was left in a coma before her prom after attempting to perform a risky stunt. Twenty years later and surprisingly, she wakes up and wants to go back to school to regain her status and become prom queen.

Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson and Justin Hartley are also part of this feature film, whose original title is “Senior Year”. Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes.

5. “Memoirs of a Geisha”

Netflix’s synopsis for the film highlights that “after being sold as a child, Chiyo, a fisherman’s daughter, becomes Kyoto’s most sought-after geisha, but rivalries threaten the fate she desires.”

The film directed by Rob Marshall (“Chicago”) is the adaptation of the famous homonymous book by Arthur Golden, a novel translated into more than 30 languages ​​around the world. The film was awarded three Oscars in the categories of Photography, Costumes and Art Direction. Ziyi Zhang, Ken Watanabe, and Michelle Yeoh take the lead roles. Duration: 2 hours and 25 minutes.