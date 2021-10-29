Fintech is worth 80 million. Binance’s role in Lazio – LazioPress.it

TuttoSport | Fintech is worth 80 million. Binance’s role in Lazio





Over 60 million euros of investments by fintech companies have turned into jersey sponsorships for the 2021/22 season of important Serie A clubs. comes to 80 million. The most important giants operating in cryptocurrencies, fan tokens and NFTs have concretely responded to the appeal launched by the football clubs, always looking for new revenues to make ends meet at the end of the season. It is the case of Binance, which on 13 October announced the signing of the agreement with Lazio: it will be the main sponsor of the Lotito club for two years, with an option for the third, with a total value of over 30 million euros. The brand has already debuted on the jerseys and yesterday the first Lazio-branded fan token in the history of the club was launched. This is a new digital opportunity for Juventus fans, who now find themselves increasingly involved in a series of decisions and promotions, with the ability to buy and sell fan tokens in real time. He brings it back Tuttosport.

