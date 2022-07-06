First Look at Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’

The Woman King is the new movie starring Viola Davis. An epic historical epic in which the Oscar winner plays to General Nanisca. A royal woman who led other women warriors in the defense of the kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa, during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. Sony Pictures, which produces the film, has just released the first official images of this story that corresponds geographically to present-day Benin.

Viola Davis will be very well accompanied, since other figures such as Lashana Lynch (no time to die) and John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) will also be in this production directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The old guard) and written by Dana Stevens. Davis, also works as a producer and in an interview with Vanity Fair talked about how rare it was to see a story like The Woman King: “I’ve never had a role like this before. He is transformative. There is always a vision that you have for your career, but there are very few roles as an actress of color. Dark skin with a wide nose and large lips. I’m just going to keep saying it. Those stories are extraordinarily limited…It’s hard to be an artist, hard to be a black artist, and even harder to be a black artist.”

A complicated transformation

the actress of fences addressed the lack of historical representation around the Agoji tribepointing out that there is a book called The Amazons of Black Sparta, written by a white man. “I had to cross out a lot because it was full of editorial comments like they looked like beasts. They were ugly. They were masculine. You had to check all of that,” Davis told the magazine. For the physical transformation, visible in the images, the actress had to undergo training in martial arts and handling of weapons, in addition to speed races. All this for four hours a day, five days a week.

Principal Prince-Bythewood wanted to keep authenticity over history at all times and added: “These women were fascinating and did not need to be embellished. She wanted it to be real and visceral and raw. We didn’t want to show them as one thing (…) We wanted to show all of her humanity, not just the cool part that would look good in a trailer.”

The Woman King It’s still in full post-production, but it’s coming to theaters. next September 16.