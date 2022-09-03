First trailer of ‘The son’, the revival of Florian Zeller

Sony Pictures Classics presents the first trailer for ‘The son‘, a film adaptation of the play by Florian Zeller that Zeller himself has commissioned to direct from a script that he has also co-written with Christopher Hampton.

Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins and a young Zen McGrath star in this film about Peter, whose busy life with his new partner is cut short when his ex-wife Kate arrives with their troubled and distant teenage son, putting the family headed for a dangerous situation.

“‘The Son’ is a deeply human story that connects us all”Zeller says. “I hope the audience is also moved by this family’s story. Hugh and Laura are naturally able to generate a lot of candor, compassion and vulnerability… leading viewers to feel every moment. The story unfolds in a New York alive and vibrant. This movie should have us calling our family and friends to tell them they’re not alone and we love them”.

‘The son’ forms part of a thematic autobiographical trilogy with ‘Mother’ Y ‘The father’work whose acclaimed film adaptation meant the debut as a screenwriter and director of the aforementioned Zeller.

‘The son‘ is his second film, which will hit a few movie theaters in the United States on November 11 (prior to the Venice Film Festival, which begins this week).

As regards Spain, this production by Embankment Films, Ingenious Media, Film4, Cross City Films, See-Saw Films and IntoTheVoid Production will be distributed by Diamond Films on a date yet to be specified.

