Five HBO Max titles in which mystery is the protagonist

The mystery It’s one of the genres that grew the most in recent times, being the undisputed protagonist of the most successful series. With the middle of the week just a step away from starting (and with a holiday in Argentina about to start), a selection of premieres and classics to marathon from the sofa.

This HBO Max original series focuses on a group of Northern California moms whose seemingly perfect lives take a sinister turn. Under the directed by Jean-Marc Vallee“Big Little Lies” is starring Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidmanbeside Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern.

Full of mystery and intrigue and based on a series of best sellers written by Sarah Shepardthis drama tells the story of four teenage friends: Aria, Emily, Hanna and Spencer, who start receiving threatening messages from someone named “A”, a year after the alleged murder and disappearance of their friend Alison, the leader of the group.

Nicole Kidman stars in this original thriller from hbo max directed by the Oscar winner, Susanne Bier and written by David E Kelley. The miniseries follows Grace Fraser, a successful psychologist with a perfect marriage whose life is thrown into a chasm when a murder and the disappearance of her husband reveal a series of terrifying discoveries.

Created by Mike White, this HBO Max miniseries features a social satire that follows the vacations of various guests as they relax at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. But with each passing day, a dark complexity begins to emerge between these seemingly perfect tourists, the employees and the idyllic place itself: the mouth of a death.

Inspired by real events and recently released on the platform, it tells the story of the writer and war veteran, Michael Petersonbehind the suspicious death of his wife Kathleen in 2001. Michael calls 911 to report that Kathleen fell down the stairs of her home in Durham, but after several investigations, the case turns 180 degrees. This gripping miniseries explores how difficult it can be to find the truth and portrays the pain of a family from within. The best, there are new weekly episodes until June 9 on HBO Max.

