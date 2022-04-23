Five HBO Max titles that were the most watched of the week

Get to know the best recommendations of the week to watch on the streaming platform. (HBOMax)

What series and movies lead the Top 10 of hbo max ? With regard to the arrival of the weekend, we share the first five most viewed titles on the service streaming for you to put together a Saturday and Sunday marathon. Check this list of the favorite productions of these last days of the penultimate week of April:

Lakers: time to win

This sports drama, which premiered in early March, is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, written by Jeff Pearlman. Directed by Adam McKay (don’t look up), the story recounts the true events of the Los Angeles team’s rise to success in the 1980s . It also highlights the importance of key players such as jerry buss Y magic johnsonwho became icons of the NBA. The cast consists of John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Jason Segel, Adrien BrodySally Field, among others.

“Lakers: Time to Win” portrays the famed basketball team’s rise to success. (HBOMax)

Fantastic beasts and where to find them

The first part of the prequel film series of Harry Potter was released in 2016. Written by JK Rowling (based on his book of the same name) and directed by David Yachts, the film follows Newt Scamander in 1926, the year in which he arrives in New York with a suitcase full of magical creatures. At the same time, somewhere in Europe, the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald begins to terrorize the magical community with his cruel acts. british actor Eddie Redmayne is the protagonist of this saga for the cinema that has not yet come to an end.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is the first installment of the “Harry Potter” prequels. (HBOMax)

The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco devised and starred in this television fiction that adapts the homonymous novel by Chris Bohjalian . According to the official synopsis of the platform, “it is a black comedy and suspense about how a life can change in one night. A stewardess wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man and no idea what happened.” After the good reception of the first season, the production was renewed for more episodes. Currently, the second installment is in broadcast.

Watch the trailer for the second season of “The Flight Attendant”. (HBOMax)

game of Thrones

The fantastic universe song of fire and icethe books of George R.R. Martinwas brought to television by David Benoff Y DB Weiss. Throughout eight seasons, the plot is divided into the different perspectives of the characters, located in places far from each other in the Westeros and Essos continents. The most important noble houses in this journey to discover who will keep the Throne are the Tagaryen, Lannister, Stark, Baratheon, Tyrell families, among others. Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, John Bradley-West, Richard Madden, Alfie Allen, Iain Glen, Jason Momoa and more world-renowned stars joined the huge cast.

“Game of Thrones,” based on the novels by George RR Martin, ran for eight seasons. (HBOMax)

Thawing

Detective Katarzyna Zawieja (Katarzyna Wajda) has just become a widow and receives the case of a murdered woman whose body was found in the Oder River, in Poland. In this way, she will conduct an investigation to discover who the murderer is and the panorama of this terrible crime will become clearer through new clues, such as the revelation that the victim gave birth shortly before dying. She will go through very difficult situations to show that she can find the culprit, while she deals with deep emotional pain due to the suicide of her husband. The series of the thriller genre is a co-production of the United Kingdom and Poland.

“The Meltdown,” starring Katarzyna Wajda, follows a Polish detective on a quest to find the culprit behind a murder. (HBOMax)

