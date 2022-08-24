Florence Pugh, the rebellious actress that luxury brands want

Florence Pugh He came to Hollywood thanks to his leading role in the horror film, “Midsommar.” Later, new roles were arriving, such as in the new adaptation of “Little Women” or the brand new film, “Don’t Worry Darling”. Their outfits they have also caught the attention of fashion critics.

Her outfits have that mystique between the modern, the romantic and the punk that make her irresistible to luxury brands like Versace, Valentino or Carolina Herrera. We choose your best three outfits red carpet Florence Pugh that catapult her as one of the best dressed of 2022.

Florence Pugh shows her most romantic side in this black and pink dress. Photo: Elle.

For the BAFTAs 2022, Florence Pugh stepped on English soil and decided to wear a Carolina Herrera design in black and pink. The actress delivered pure femininity in front of the cameras with a black minidress with long sleeves and a closed neckline, and a large pink train.

Florence showed her legs thanks to black sandals with a thin ankle strap and showed her most luxurious part with rings, a necklace and diamond earrings.

If you have to make your jewelry shine, your outfit should be in neutral and sensual colors. Photo: Instagram.

Tiffany&Co is one of the largest jewelry companies in the world. Florence Pugh She is one of its ambassadors and was invited to one of the events that the brand does every year to show its most desired collections.

Related news

The young woman said present and appeared in a semi-transparent black ensemble with an embroidered bralette and midi skirt along with long translucent black gloves and black sandals with an opening at the toe. Her Tiffany diamond jewelry and her slicked-back hair gave her that sensual and elegant imprint.

Florence Pugh joined the Barbie fashion with Versace styling. Photo: Instagram.

In order to present his film “Black Widow” together with Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh was in Paris and surprised with a 2022 trend: the color Barbie pink. She wore her Barbie version of her in a short, sleeveless, low-cut dress with pleated skirt along with XXL platform shoes that matched her minidress.

A super set that gave that youthful touch to her style and that many others like Ariana Grande or Dua Lipa have also worn on different occasions.

Florence Pugh prove to be a true star with these three outfits super glamorous and elegant. We look forward to seeing more of her!