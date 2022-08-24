Entertainment

Florence Pugh, the rebellious actress that luxury brands want

Florence Pugh He came to Hollywood thanks to his leading role in the horror film, “Midsommar.” Later, new roles were arriving, such as in the new adaptation of “Little Women” or the brand new film, “Don’t Worry Darling”. Their outfits they have also caught the attention of fashion critics.

Her outfits have that mystique between the modern, the romantic and the punk that make her irresistible to luxury brands like Versace, Valentino or Carolina Herrera. We choose your best three outfits red carpet Florence Pugh that catapult her as one of the best dressed of 2022.

