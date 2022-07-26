Florida Governor Warns Residents About Investing in Cuba

In a recent press release, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offered his thoughts on the Cuban government’s foreign investment policy.

On July 22, it was revealed that DeSantis ordered the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to issue an alert “warning Floridians not to allow the Cuban communist regime to steal their money through a recent scheme that seeks attract foreign investment for the non-state sector”.

The releasein English, maintains that “Cuban citizens do not have the resources to take advantage of investments.”

In this sense, the text added that “all residents of Florida who could be considering «investing» in the «private sector» of Cuba should be aware that their money will inevitably end up in the pockets of the Cuban rulers.

In the note, the “thaw” measures of current President Joe Biden are also attacked.

“The weak policies of this administration have led the regime to attempt to perpetrate financial fraud against the American people under the guise of private investment opportunities.”

“Only when Cuba allows free elections, stops jailing people, and secures private property rights for its citizens will the American people feel confident that the money sent will actually benefit the Cuban people,” the statement added.

Recently, the United States Congress voted against an initiative to facilitate the sale of food to Cuba.

Introduced by Democratic legislator Rashida Tlaib, the amendment proposed to increase agricultural trade with the Island and authorize payment for one year and not immediately as is currently the case. 260 congressmen voted against and 163 in favor.

From the Embassy of the United States in Cuba, however, they defended the restart of flights to the province by US airlines.

“The resumption of flights to cities throughout Cuba allows families to visit each other with ease. The reauthorization of these flights is just one of the measures that we announced on May 16 and that aim to support the Cuban people without benefiting the regime.”