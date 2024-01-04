“Florida Surgeon General Asks to Stop Use of Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccines” | Daily list

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo called this Wednesday to stop the use of Covid-19 vaccines that use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna, arguing that they integrate “contaminated” DNA into human cells. .

In a statement from the Florida Department of Health, Ladapo said he raised concerns about vaccine safety with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month, complaining that the federal agency had not provided an adequate response.

For that reason, Ladapo, an ally of the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, who has been controversial since his appointment in 2021, noted that he does not recommend the use of these vaccines.

The FDA’s response to Ladapo rebutted any concerns from Florida’s surgeon general and warned that “misinformation and disinformation” about the vaccines will lead to fewer people getting vaccinated.

In a Dec. 6 letter to the FDA, Ladapo expressed concern that DNA integration could “theoretically” turn healthy cells into cancer cells and lead to chromosomal instability.

Ladapo has been the protagonist of several controversies, repeatedly criticizing Covid-19 vaccines and issuing increasingly strict guidelines urging various groups not to get them, despite assurances from federal authorities that they are safe.

Instead of using part of a bacterium or virus like other vaccines, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a type of molecule called messenger RNA or messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA).

mRNA is a type of RNA needed to make proteins. In cells, this molecule uses information from genes to create a program for making proteins. Once cells finish making protein, they quickly break down the mRNA.

According to the scientific community, vaccine mRNA does not enter the nucleus and does not change DNA.