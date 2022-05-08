Floyd Mayweather boasts winnings for betting against Canelo Álvarez

ANDhe former boxer Floyd Mayweather boasted in his social networks the profits obtained by having bet against the Mexican Saúl Canelo Álvarezin the fight on Saturday night, in which the Mexican added his second defeat as a professional.

Alvarez fell against the Russian Dmitry Bivol in a fight that was decided by unanimous decision in the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mayweather took a photo of his bet ticket, which was $10,000, with an odd of +425for which the American collected the amount of 52 thousand 500 dollars, that is to say that he obtained a profit of 42 thousand 500 greenbacks.

“Easy win,” Mayweather wrote on his Twitter account. Instagram, @floydmayweathernext to the photo with the bet ticket.

Nine years ago, a September 14, 2013it was precisely the American fighter who he took Canelo’s undefeated at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, also in Las Vegas.

Now, eight and a half years later, the second defeat came for Canelo after losing to Bivol, with the three judges giving the same score in favor of the Russian, 115-113.

Unlike the fight between Mayweather and Canelo, this weekend’s fight looks like yes it will have a second partsince moments after the fight, both spoke of a potential rematch.

“This does not stay like this,” sentenced Canelo. “I want a rematch.”

the russian did not hesitate to accept the challenge de Álvarez, and pointed out that he had wanted to face the Mexican for a long time.

“No problem. Let’s talk. I wanted this fight for a long time. I took this fight because I wanted this opportunity and I’m ready for the rematch and now treat me like a championBivol assured.