Fognini-Pennetta: the third daughter, Flaminia, was born. The post: «Welcome princess» – Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

After Federico (4 years) and Farah (2 in December) came Flaminia, born in Barcelona. Fabio: Mom and baby are fine, Flavia thanks for the most beautiful emotion of my life

Effe five. Fabio, Flavia, Federico, Farah and now Flaminia. In Barcelona, ​​at 4.40 pm, the third daughter of Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta was born today, November 19: it was the blue tennis player himself who announced it by posting a photo of the baby girl’s bracelet on his Instagram stories (Mom and baby are fine, Flavia thanks for the most beautiful emotion of my life) and then a photo with the baby in her arms: Welcome princess .

Fognini should have been in Turin these days as a talent for Sky of the Atp Finals but, given the approach of the happy event, he flew to Spain to be close to his wife. In the next few days, Fognini will still return to Italy to play the Davis Cup: I will do it in a team that will be orphaned by Matteo Berrettini, to whom Fabio has dedicated a message that is also quite colorful. With you they were c … bitters for everyone. Speedy Recovery. Ps. Citua I am no longer 20 years old to be able to try to win Davis. Fabio will try the same with Sinner, Sonego, Musetti and Simone Bolelli, made official the same day after Berrettini’s forfeit. And after Federico (four and a half years old) and Farah (who will turn two in December), from today there is one more fan for Pap Fognini.