Foot PSG – If Mbappé stays at PSG, Neymar or Messi packs up

Incredible but true. If the future of Kylian Mbappé remains unresolved for the time being, Paris Saint-Germain could be forced to sell Lionel Messi or Neymar this summer. History of getting into the nails of the new directives of the DNCG. Who will pay for these drastic changes?

Officially champion of France in Ligue 1 since April 23, PSG could experience a very eventful summer. Kylian Mbappé, mentioned for a long time at Real Madrid, is in the dark. Mauricio Pochettino, under contract until 2023, is not at all sure to keep his job. But that’s not all. According to information reported by the Daily Star, new restrictions on the payroll of Ligue 1 clubs should force Paris to do some cleaning in the coming weeks. The two highest paid players in France, Neymar and Lionel Messi, are logically in the sights.

90 million to let Neymar slip away?





Far ahead of Mbappé’s 2.2 million gross monthly euros, Neymar and Messi together receive more than 7.5 million per month. Colossal. The PSG, so that its payroll goes from 90 to 70% of its income, would then be tempted to separate from one of its two stars. The Brazilian, recruited for 222 million euros just under five years ago, could be released against a check for 90 million, recalled AS a few days ago. Despite a current contract until 2025. You will have understood it, at Paris Saint-Germain, the famous magic trio from which we hoped so much has more lead than ever in the wing.

Mbappé has the fate of Neymar in his hands

Our 3⃣ Parisians named to the Trophies @UNFP ! ▫️ @KMbappe – 𝗠𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗷𝗼𝘂𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝟭

▫️ @gigiodonna1 – 𝗠𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝟭

▫️ @nunomends_25 – 𝗠𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗿 𝗱𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝟭 🏆 #UNFP Trophies — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 4, 2022

If it is difficult to see Qatar letting go of its three phenomena at the same time, there is at least one who could well pack his bags sooner than expected. The construction site has only just begun in the capital even if the outcome of this file with several bands will inevitably depend on the future of Kylian Mbappé in Paris. If ever PSG were to manage to keep their French international, then it would be much easier to part with a big salary without raising too many eyebrows.