Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi in the United States, his entourage denies

Lionel Messi’s entourage has denied reports that Lionel Messi will invest in Inter Miami before signing there in the summer of 2023.

On the night of Monday to Tuesday, the specialized football program of the American channel DirecTV dropped a small bombshell about the future of Lionel Messi. Under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023, the Argentinian international would, according to the American media, intend to acquire 35% of the rights of the American franchise of Inter Miami (Major League Soccer)… before commit to it as a player in the summer of 2023, at the end of his contract with PSG. The information was not unexpected insofar as for several months, Lionel Messi is regularly associated with the franchise of which David Beckham is the owner. As we know, the ex-midfielder of Real Madrid and PSG would like to reform the Messi-Suarez duo at Inter Miami. In this sense, DirecTV’s information did not surprise anyone.

Messi’s entourage deny US rumor





However, they were quickly denied on Tuesday by the entourage of Lionel Messi, questioned by Le Parisien. “It’s completely false” replied the relatives of Lionel Messi, who are formal and assured that for the time being, there was no agreement between the American franchise and the number 30 of Paris Saint-Germain. “Leo has not yet decided on his future” specifies the entourage of Lionel Messi, while the Argentinian international crossed paths with David Beckham this weekend during the PSG mini-internship in Doha. As a reminder, David Beckham assures Qatar of the role of ambassador for the next World Cup, hence the presence of the Englishman on the spot. According to Lionel Messi’s entourage, whether we can believe it or not, the PSG striker and David Beckham did not take the opportunity to discuss a possible collaboration at Inter Miami. Also according to those close to Messi, interviewed by Le Parisien, Lionel Messi should not make a choice about his future beyond June 2023 before the end of the World Cup in Qatar.