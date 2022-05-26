Football Champions League – Benzema attacks Cristiano Ronaldo, the socios stop him

Real Madrid will face Liverpool this Saturday night at the Stade de France in the Champions League final. Karim Benzema may well break a huge Cristiano Ronaldo record.

Real Madrid fans have had a few complicated days since the announcement of Kylian Mbappé’s contract extension at PSG. The Merengue will nevertheless be able to quickly move on with the Champions League final against Liverpool which is fast approaching. Before this clash between these two behemoths of European football, the pressure is logically in the game. As for observers, there are a few records that could fall on Saturday evening in Saint-Denis. Monstrous this season, Karim Benzema can beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the number of goals scored in a Champions League edition. The five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or had planted 17 in 2014 when Benzema is currently at 15.

🌟 Karim Benzema voted Best Player of the Season at Real Madrid! pic.twitter.com/YJxqJ8EoXW — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) May 26, 2022

This XXL CR7 record that Benzema can beat is already in a lot of discussion. And obviously, the former Olympique Lyonnais player thinks about it before facing Liverpool, even if it is not the most important thing in his eyes. This is what he said in an interview with the UEFA website. “Records will always exist and they are made to be broken. For me, what matters most is giving everything on the pitch to help my team win. If I can score or assist, that’s important, but the most important thing is to get on the pitch and win the game.”, in particular admitted a Karim Benzema who would inevitably approach the first Ballon d’Or of his career in the event of a victory in the Champions League. While Benzema can therefore write his club’s history in quite a few ways, the prospect of seeing the Frenchman break Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at Real Madrid doesn’t sit well with everyone. On Twitter, some fans came to the defense of the “Portuguese GOAT”: “I like you Karim but sorry you must not go past the Goat” ; “But that won’t change anything, Ronaldo remains the ultimate goat who will make us vibrate all along…” ; “We love you Nueve but sorry you have to stop at 16”; “The goat will always remain CR7”. This has the merit of being clear and which once again underlines the indelible mark that the Portuguese left at Real Madrid…