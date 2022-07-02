Football: Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked for his departure from Man United

The Portuguese striker would have asked his management to release him in the event of a satisfactory offer. According to RMC, Bayern Munich, Naples, but especially Chelsea are interested.

Cristiano Ronaldo has requested permission to leave Manchester United this summer. IMAGO/Shutterstock

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer. The British media The Times claims that the Portuguese would have asked for permission to leave his club if it received a satisfactory offer.

The five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or remains on a good season on an individual level with a total of 24 successes in 38 games, all competitions combined. On the other hand, from a collective point of view, the Red Devils completely missed their season by ranking 6th in the Premier League, a rank which deprives them of the prestigious Champions League.

Several interested clubs

It is precisely this non-qualification which would have led to the striker’s desire to leave, indicates The Times. The 37-year-old wants to compete in the Cup with big ears at all costs, believing that he only has a few years left at the very highest level. Since 2003 and his transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, the native of Funchal has never missed this competition.

According to RMC Sport, several clubs have already shown interest in the Lusitano. Starting with Chelsea who would have taken information on the situation of the player. Bayern Munich, who have just recruited Sadio Mané, and Naples would also like to attract him. For the moment, no exit door has been granted by Manchester United, but there is no doubt that the soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo will animate the summer transfer window, as it did twelve months ago.

( RST )