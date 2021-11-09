Football Manager 2022, the 5 most exciting teams to start a career with

Football Manager 2022, the five teams to start a career with in the new chapter of the successful videogame series. The management video game, we recall, is available on PC / Mac, Nintendo Switch and Xbox S / X Series

Today, November 9, 2021, is not a trivial day for football and video game fans. The reason? It was officially launched Football Manager 2022, the hugely popular management video game in which you can play the role of a manager and lead your team to success.

The release of the new chapter of Football Manager, for the avid fans of the series, it has all the connotations of a real ‘godsend’ that comes right in the week marked by the umpteenth stop for the national teams of this start of the season. And for this reason that in the next few hours, many virtual careers will see the light and we of CalcioToday.it we have compiled a list with the five most exciting teams with which to start a videogame career.

Football Manager 2022, five possible teams to start a career with

Newcastle

Let’s face it clearly, i Magpies after the recent corporate change they are a club that is tempting to many gamers. The arrival of the Saudi ownership has greatly enriched the coffers of the English company and starting with a modest team, to bring it within a few years to compete with the Premier “Big Six”, is undoubtedly a stimulating project.

Rennais

The French top league boasts the presence of PSG from Lionel Messi and of Mbappé and, at least on paper, the comparison with the other 19 teams of Ligue 1 it is absolutely unequal. Nonetheless, in reality, the champion’s scepter of France last season he was awarded the Lille (tangible demonstration that football is still an unpredictable sport).

So why the Rennais? Les rouge et noir they are a team full of talent to be managed in the best possible way. The presence of the 2002 class stands out Jeremy Doku, the Belgian winger is one of the most popular ‘wonderkids’ on the European scene and its value is undisputed in the video game. Also watch out for Kamaldeen Sulemana, another ‘terrible boy’ present in the Breton club squad.

Special mention also the left-back Truffert, another class of 2002 and for the Franco-Nigerian median Ugochukwu (17 years old).

Juventus U23

The second team of the Juventus (which in the game for copyright reasons is called Zebre) could represent a well-considered choice for a reason: you are a fan of Juve but do you want to make the gaming experience more difficult? Well, choose the Juventus U23 (which disputes the Serie C championship) and deserved, through play and results, the call of team “A”. Beautiful and romantic isn’t it? Give it a go!

Parma

The ducals, as we know, are involved in the championship of B series. The eternal is present in the rose Gigi Buffon and a return to Serie A with the class ’78 between the posts it would be good and right. In addition, if anything Gigi were to hang up his “gloves on the nail”, how nice would it be to offer him a contract in the staff? Goalkeeping coach, second manager: the choice is yours!

Real Sociedad

To challenge real Madrid, Barcelona And Athletic with the team of Donostia-San Sebastian? Not bad! The starting point is solid: Remiro between the poles, Merino in the median, the fantasy of David Silva on the trocar and all the talent of Isak at the service of the Basques.

Jolly

As a wildcard team we indicate the Fiorentina. The project Viola it is really intriguing and at the starting line there would already be a goal, not bad, to be able to achieve: to hold back Vlahovic and consequently groped to write a very different story from the real one.