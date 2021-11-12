Football on TV, Dazn backs off: the double user remains

The Dazn case is part of: the possibility of double user with the same subscription it remains until the end of the football season, the alarm triggered by the fans after the rumors of mid-week is no longer so.

“No changes will be introduced in the current season” announces the company itself in a note, after the hypothesis of a stop to the possibility of having simultaneous access to the same subscription with two users and with two devices distant between they.

It will therefore be possible to continue to log in with a subscription and watch live events with two different devices simultaneouslyAnd. “The subscription entitles you to use the Dazn Service on up to two devices at the same time – continues the pay-TV -. The user accepts that the login data are unique to him and cannot be shared with others. In this context, we have allowed viewing on two devices, simultaneously, through the same subscription, to offer a richer personal experience within a single domestic context. Since the beginning of the Serie A football championship we have seen a considerable increase in incorrect behavior which cannot be ignored. However, in respect of those who use sharing correctly and with the aim of protecting the interest of our subscribers, no changes will be introduced in the current season“.

“To conclude, we hope that the attention raised by the rumors circulated will lead to a serious and concrete reflection on the issue of contractual abuses and of piracy, aspects that concern the whole world of the Ott and not just Dazn ”.

“We will deepen this speech during the meeting on Tuesday 16 November with Minister Giorgetti during which we will also illustrate the proposals for the reshaping and expansion of our offers with the aim of putting consumers at the center”, concludes the Dazn statement.

Giorgetti

The Minister of Economic Development expresses “deep satisfaction” for the decisions of the Dazn leaders on the affair of the accesses. “The moral suasion has borne its fruits”. However, the minister confirmed the summoning of Dazn al Mise, together with Undersecretary Anna Ascani already set for next Tuesday at 15.

Codacons

“A victory on all fronts of the Codacons and of the fans that the association represents the backtrack of Dazn who announced today that there will be no change on dual users during the current season, ”says Codacons after the announcement that Dazn will not change on dual users. “We are the only association to have taken action against Dazn’s idea of ​​putting an end to multipurpose subscriptions by submitting a complaint to Agcom and Antitrust, and thanks to our complaints and the unsubscribe campaign announced by Codacons, the company has decided to back down – explains the association – We bring home an important result in favor of all football fans and Dazn subscribers, whose rights were in danger of being trampled on. Now Codacons will continue and strengthen its supervisory activity on the quality of the platform’s service and on the future decisions that Dazn will adopt towards its customers ”.