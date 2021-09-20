For a fistful of Bitcoin

If Sergio Leone had lived between the 90s and the present day, the dollar trilogy probably would have had another name today. No greenbacks, but bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies, digital coins created through a system of codes, are not just the “business” of companies such as Tesla or the payment method for Leo Messi’s contract by the Qatari entrepreneur Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Even small companies are adapting to the times, and for the first time in Sulmona a local company has opened up to payment in bitcoin.

In fact, the RD Web typography and graphics studio has announced that it will also accept cryptocurrencies for its services. By agreement with the owner, Raffaele Disanti, it will be possible to pay quickly and safely with your mobile phone. At the end of the transaction, of course, a regular tax document will be issued. Meanwhile, since last Thursday, 3 transactions have already been concluded with the payment of the virtual currency.

“Everything was born from my direct knowledge of bitcoins – explains Disanti – I invest in cryptocurrencies like many in the world. We have decided to offer an extra service to our customers. It is a payment like others, it will then be up to me in the tax return to certify it to the Revenue Agency “. However, this is great news, a step towards the future for a territory so far from Silicon Valley where the fate of technology is planned every day. “I think I’m a pioneer but I haven’t invented anything new, let’s be clear – underlines Disanti – In the US, companies like Apple will soon open bitcoin transactions. We want to dream and be visionaries. I am not a financial consultant, but I can show clients what I have gained with my experience in the world of cryptocurrencies and make them understand that there is a world beyond banknotes “.

The greatest difficulty will be to make users understand what cryptocurrencies are and how they are used. “It would still be complicated to explain. If I had a tech-savvy ahead of me I’d use more technical jargon. If, on the other hand, I were to speak to a neophyte, give him the example of a Fiat currency share, whose value fluctuates. To date, to explain in a simple way what a bitcoin is, I would say that it is a virtual currency that in this historical juncture undergoes so many variations that it seems like a high-risk investment. This is the simplest way to summarize its use, but there is nothing simplistic in this field “.

“I do not think that bitcoin will replace liquid money – concludes Disanti – I imagine three tracks in the future: one with the circular currency, which will remain as a symbol of stability, one with the virtual currency that we are now used to using with ATMs and prepaid cards , and a third way with bitcoin payments through special credit cards that already exist. At the moment, for the payment in cryptocurrencies, it is necessary to wait about half an hour due to controls on the movement of capital. The same checks you do when paying with normal cards, only more accurate. This is a limit that I imagine will soon be overcome. “.

Currently the biggest problem remains an unspecified regulation of bitcoin, as explained by the director of the BCC Silvio Lancio: “Banks are very cautious, also following the indications of the European Central Bank, and of the Bank of Italy. We have an attitude of extreme prudence, not because who knows what they are, but like anything that begins to have an important dimension must be regulated. I deal with real economics, when I find something that has to do with virtuality and with such important fluctuations I have some qualms. I don’t want to demonize cryptocurrencies, but I just say to be careful “.

In the United States, the SEC does not currently envisage the regulation of virtual currency in the short term; also because it does not believe that cryptocurrencies fall within its own jurisdiction to which, instead, tokens that simulate a stock belong. A crypto asset regulation tried to give the European Union in September 2020 but everything remained stalled, while in Italy there is no certainty about how many and what taxes must be paid on cryptocurrencies. A task that will be up to the Revenue Agency, which will see its workload increase for a few more bitcoins.

Valerio Di Fonso