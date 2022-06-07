For domestic violence: Osvaldo Ríos cried when remembering the reason that led him to be behind bars

In the last edition of ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’ the actor Osvaldo Ríos could not hold back his tears after talking about a very particular topic that he had to live. On that occasion he wanted to tell episodes in which he was subjected and marked forever, and this time it is a circumstance of domestic violence.

The Puerto Rican actor stated that his punishment for such a serious act as beating a woman was to put him behind bars for at least three months, which was the sentence he was given for such an act he committed with a girlfriend he had 18 years ago. .

“In 2004 I went through a very difficult process. I was found guilty of domestic violence. It happened with a girlfriend I had, whom unfortunately I did not know how to value. There unfortunately I committed acts of verbal violence and physical violence.”

“That is why I was tried, I was convicted, I complied with what was imposed, which was three months, 117 days to be exact, of confinement, plus a full year and a half of rehabilitation“Said the Kassandra actor in the aforementioned reality show.

Ríos also wanted to make it clear that he understood perfectly all the results that his actions brought.

“If I hadn’t gone through that process, I don’t know what my life would be like right now. Looking back I do understand that it was fair for that to happen, I do understand that he deserved that punishment, that unit. I got to see myself the hard way,” he said as his voice cracked as he recalled the consequences of his actions.

After being involved in that bad moment for not controlling or respecting a lady, he forced himself to notice all the things that were not right and that he kept doing without measuring any consequences.

“I realized all the mistakes I had made, how selfish I was, the damage I did to the people I loved the most with words, with actions. And I realized how selfish, how narcissistic, how badly I was doing, out of focus in my life. I had lost my freedom, I had lost millionaire contracts, I had lost practically everything, ”he said in the program that is broadcast by Telemundo.

It may interest you:

· This was the passionate kiss between Nacho Casano and Osvaldo Ríos in ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’

· Were they about to get married? Osvaldo Ríos broke the silence about his love relationship with Shakira

· Osvaldo Ríos limps due to an injury he had during his stay in ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’ and his fans ask him to leave