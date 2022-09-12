For those who want wellness and health, physical exercise at Muévete Conmigo is a great option

People who want to enjoy good levels of health and well-being should engage in physical exercise. Although it is important to maintain a routine during all stages of life, it becomes vitally important in adulthood. This is stated in a report by the Cooper Institute in Dallas and highlighted by the personal training firm Muévete Conmigo.

According to Nacho Alonso, who is part of the center’s team of professionals, this scientific report links exercise routines with a longer lifespan. In addition, those who stay active enjoy a better quality of life, with fewer degenerative or chronic diseases.

A large sample population in the study

Muévete Conmigo is a training company that stands out for its personalized training focused on the particular objectives of each of its users. They have face-to-face services in Valladolid and on-line from any part of the world.

The firm has always worked under the premise that if people want health and well-being, they must exercise regularly. They indicate that this relationship had already been noted by other studies, but that the one published by the Texas institute has confirmed it. The study was done with a sample made up of 10,000 men and 3,000 women over 35 years of age.

The follow-up was carried out for several years and established that those subjects who were in good shape had a lower mortality rate. They concluded that this value was between a third and a quarter less than those who presented physical conditioning. The differentiating element of the general condition in the analyzed subjects of both groups was physical exercise.

Exercising prolongs life

Nacho Alonso explains that during the time this research lasted, a subgroup of subjects was formed. From those who were not in good physical condition, several people were selected who began to exercise. The result was that their death rate was cut in half relative to those who remained inactive.

The expert from this training company points out that being in good shape and enjoying good health is much more than not being sick. For Alonso, it is to enjoy well-being to continue being a productive person. Physical exercise improves balance and prevents falls that can be dangerous, it also reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes or osteoporosis, among others.

The specialist emphasizes that physical exercise must be adapted to the condition of the person who practices it.

Factors such as age must also be taken into account to design a training that can achieve the objectives set. The Muévete Conmigo expert assures that When the work is personalized, the results are visible in a very short time, regardless of whether it is done in person or on-line.



