Forensic medicine warns he cannot remain imprisoned

W Radio learned exclusively the opinion of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Medicine which notes that The health condition of the former mayor of Cúcuta, Ramiro Suárez Corzo, is serious. and that he cannot continue to be deprived of his liberty.

The five-page forensic document describes seven medical conditions he suffers from, as well as his inability to move around and carry out basic activities – that is, on his own. cannot undress, take a bath, go to the toilet, dress, move or walk.

It is additionally specified that you need constant assistance from a suitable person.

W Radio has learned that a forensic examination was carried out on December 18. and it was apparent that Suarez Corso had the following conditions and that they required comprehensive first level treatment as well as access to emergency care in the event of decompensation, among other things.

INCLUSION BODY MYOSIST SEVERE DEPENDENCE TO PERFORM MAIN ACTIVITIES OF DAILY LIFE (35-POINT BARTEL) CHRONIC PAIN SYNDROME CONTROLLED SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION CONTROLLED DIABETES MELLITUS TYPE I MIXED DYSLIPIDEMIA DISRUPTION OF SLEEP ONset AND MAINTENANCE

Likewise, legal medicine has concluded that “A positive result is a sharp decrease in muscle strength and sensitivity in the lower extremities and left upper extremity, areflexia, muscle atrophy, hypotension in the lower extremities.pain related to passive arcs of mobility of the lower extremities, no grip or grip in the left hand, severe dependence on performing basic activities of daily living according to the 35-point Barthel scale.

In this regard, legal medicine makes the following recommendations:

Ensure at all times that you take medications prescribed by your attending physicians and that you comply with dietary requirements as prescribed by the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Requires assessment, management and specialized medical monitoring by INTERNAL MEDICINE, NEUROLOGY, PHYSIATRY, fully compliant with the requirements of these specialties: laboratories, paraclinics, imaging studies, drug formulation, diets, treatments, intermediate consultations, etc., as well as supervision. doctors at the frequency they determine.

Likewise, this requires comprehensive management of your designated first-level healthcare service and access to Emergency Services in the event of decompensation of your disease or clinical condition.

However, the most serious situation identified by forensic experts was that the former mayor of Cúcuta cannot move independently and therefore cannot perform daily hygiene activities.

“In his current environment, his ability to have functional autonomy is impaired, preventing him from independently performing basic activities of daily living (undressing, dressing, bathing, toileting, moving, walking, etc.) and makes it necessary to guarantee certain special conditions of treatment and care, as well as ongoing assistance from a trained person.– says the opinion.

Based on the suffering Suárez Corso faces, the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Medicine has concluded that he should not remain imprisoned.

“CONCLUSION: At the time of this assessment of Mr. RAMIRO SUAREZ CORSO in his current condition PTHEY ACCEPT SEVERE HEALTH CONDITIONS DUE TO ILLNESS AND INCOMPATIBILITY WITH LIFE IN FORMAL IMPRISONMENT“

Background

The former mayor of Cucuta was sentenced to 27 years in prison for murder.

Since September 14 last year, he has been transferred from the Erasmo Meos University Hospital in Cúcuta to the La Picota prison in Bogota, where he is still being held in the ERE Sur (government officials wing).

Advocate Felipe Alzate, defender of former mayor Ramiro Suarez Corzoassured on W Radio that he sought, using all legal and legal resources, demonstrate that your client’s medical condition is serious and requires urgent, timely, appropriate and effective care.

He also noted that due to the former mayor’s serious condition, he requires ongoing care that can ensure his condition is cured, and noted that the medical center specializes in chronic or palliative care.

Alzate also told W Radio that despite being aware of his client’s situation, the 15th Court of Corrections and Security Measures of Bogota did not grant the request.

In the context of this case

On December 14, W Radio exclusively published the report from the ombudsman’s office. who warned that the “conditions of health and dignity” in which Ramiro Suárez Corzo, the former mayor of Cúcuta, is kept in his cell at the La Picota prison in Bogota are inhumane.

While, The Ombudsman’s Office asked the judge about the execution of sentences and security measures to provide Suarez Corso house arrest or house arrest, since his fundamental rights to life and health will be violated, as he is exposed to all sorts of dangers that aggravate the diseases from which he suffers.

A commission of the Office of the Ombudsman, consisting of a doctor, a bacteriologist and a lawyer, carried out an inspection last November, confirming that the former mayor of Cúcuta is forced to “crawl” in order to be able to satisfy his physiological needs, since he has no movement. at his feet.

“During the visit Mr. Ramiro Suarez found himself lying in bed, conscious and oriented to time, place and space.with loss of mobility of the lower extremities due to inclusion body myositis (diagnosed at the Erasmo Meos University Hospital in Cúcuta), which does not allow him to move independently. The PPL states that to meet his physiological and personal care needs, he must fall to the floor and crawl to the bathroom or shower because he does not have a caregiver or support staff. In addition to the above, it should be noted that the person closest to the cell is approximately 30 meters and 70 meters from the guard at the outer gate,” the report said.

In particular, the findings of the visit note that “the health status of the PPP (Ramiro Suarez Corso) is classified as severe due to illness according to the physical examination and history: it does not support the development of their physiological needs, such as urination and impact; In confinement, he does not have the necessary support for daily personal hygiene; He is prostrated and deprived of the ability to move his lower extremities independently; “It cannot be guaranteed that this will prevent or prevent fall injury as there are no provisions in the bathroom or privacy area.”

They added that “Mr. Suarez does not have a guardian or nurse.“So he makes dangerous maneuvers to satisfy his physiological and self-care needs, he has to crawl to the toilet.”

Also in the document, known exclusively to W Radio, it is noted that he has serious illnesses that do not allow him to move independently, and that even for the sake of personal hygiene he has to wait several days for relatives to come to him.

“This is an elderly person deprived of freedom, without the ability to self-care and attention to his physiological needs.for those suffering from decompensated metabolic diseases, without treatment, which endangers the health and life of Mr. Suarez, which is a complete violation of the fundamental rights to life, health and human dignity.”

The Ombudsman’s Office also noted that since September 14 last year, when he was transferred to this prison, he has not received medical assistance.

“It has been established that Mr. Suarez has not received any medical care (neither diagnosis, nor treatment, nor rehabilitation, nor social work, nor psychological or physiotherapeutic support) since his admission to the La Picota prison center. The institutional failure is glaringly obvious.”

Meanwhile, W Radio also learned thatdue to serious health conditions, i.e.He had to be taken by ambulance to Eusalud Clinic for immediate treatment.

From the anamnesis it follows that his health condition is serious, since in addition to his diseases he has an orphan disease, myositis with inclusions.

The document notes that this the degrading, inhuman and cruel treatment suffered by Ramiro Suarez Corso.

“Appealing to Article 68 of Law 599 of 2000, as well as to the extensive jurisprudence of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary and taking into account the principle of humanity promoted by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which states that, according to International Humanitarian Law (IHL), the request for house arrest is consistent with the principle of humanity. This principle prohibits cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and states that deprivation of liberty due to ill health may violate this principle.”

Based on this situation, the Ombudsman’s Office asked to be granted house arrest.

“The Ombudsman requests that the appropriate corrections and security judge be granted home or hospital detention for Mr. Ramiro Suarez Corzo due to serious illness, in order to guarantee medical care at home, taking into account the severity of the diseases from which he suffers, and who cannot be properly treated in a prison environment. The measure of house arrest is proportionate and reasonable taking into account the state of health of the person, which avoids a disproportionate impact on his rights,” the document says.